Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australian PV cell innovator SunDrive Solar confirms job cuts as it ‘sharpens focus’

By George Heynes
Modules, People
Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australian PV cell innovator SunDrive Solar confirms job cuts as it ‘sharpens focus’

News

Array Technologies launches new wireless tracker system, SkyLink

News

China’s distributed PV surges yet constraints loom

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

WoodMac: 536GW of solar PV inverters shipped globally in 2023

News

Sunrun continues shift to storage offering, posts decreased Q2 revenues

News

SolarEdge Q2 revenue on the rise as inverter shipments drop quarterly

News

Lightsource bp sells 395MW of US solar PV to JERA Nex

News

Matrix Renewables, EIB ink loan deal for 240MW of Spanish PV

News

Romania approves CfD scheme, tenders 500MW solar PV in 2024

News

Scatec, Aeolus partner to build 120MW Tunisian PV, secure EBRD funding

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Prime minister Anthony Albanese and Federal energy minister Chris Bowen visited the opening of SunDrive’s pilot plant last year. Image: SunDrive Solar

Australian PV cell technology startup SunDrive Solar has revealed that it has undergone a restructuring of the company, resulting in job cuts, as it looks to “sharpen its focus on solar innovation”.

SunDrive’s novel solar cell technology replaces the silver traditionally used in solar cell production with copper, a material that is orders of magnitude cheaper and more abundant than silver. Using copper for solar metallisation could result in solar module production that is cheaper and more efficient than current standards.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The use of silver is projected to become a concern for the PV industry. By 2050, it is forecasted that solar manufacturing will consume up to 98% of the world’s silver reserves if silver continues to be a prominent metal component. Copper is easier to recycle than silver and requires less energy.

Based in South Sydney, New South Wales, the company received AU$11 million (US$7.6 million) from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) last year. The restructuring will help streamline the organisation’s operations, improve solar technology, and navigate a commercial route to market through partnerships.

In a statement released this week, the company said: “SunDrive has undertaken a strategic review of its business to prepare the company for its next phase of commercialisation and sharpen its focus on where we see the greatest opportunity, solar innovation.

“SunDrive is supporting all affected employees through this process. This decision was not made lightly but we believe it is necessary to support SunDrive’s long-term success in continuing to deliver world-leading solar technology breakthroughs.”

As part of the restructuring, SunDrive’s co-founder and CEO, Vince Allen, will become SunDrive’s chief technology officer. To support this transition, Natalie Malligan, who had been the company’s chief operating officer, will step into the role of CEO to help manage SunDrive’s broader business strategy.

“SunDrive remains committed to building on Australia’s long and proud history of solar innovation and contributing to the growth and success of the Australian solar industry,” the company said.

Earlier this year, SunDrive partnered with Australian electricity retailer AGL Energy to explore the possibility of building a commercial-scale solar PV manufacturing facility in New South Wales’ Hunter Valley.

Confirmed by the two companies at the time, the feasibility study with SunDrive will outline key infrastructure and engineering requirements and identify the regulatory approvals and licences necessary for the development, construction, and operation of a solar PV manufacturing facility located in the Hunter Energy Hub Advanced Manufacturing Precinct. SunDrive plans to manufacture its solar cells at the AGL Hunter Energy Hub should the feasibility study be successful.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

21 August 2024
5pm BST
FREE WEBINAR -This webinar will feature the perspectives and views of PV Tech’s Head of Research, Dr. Finlay Colville, on how the U.S. PV manufacturing landscape is changing today and when we might expect additions to encompass cells and wafers. This will be followed by a PV Tech special – a look inside one of the first new PV module fabs built in the U.S. this year; SEG Solar’s new site in Texas. Join Jim Wood, CEO at SEG Solar, as he walks around the new factory showing key features and explaining the rational for SEG Solar in making this investment into U.S. PV manufacturing in 2024.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, silver, solar cell, solar module, solar pv, startup, sundrive

Read Next

Rooftop solar panels.

Sunrun continues shift to storage offering, posts decreased Q2 revenues

August 8, 2024
In the three months to 30th June 2024, SunRun generated total revenue of US$523.8 million, down YoY from US$590.1 million in Q2 2023.
Matrix Renewables has several solar plants operational in Spain, as pictured above with El Rocio. Image: Matrix Renewables.

Matrix Renewables, EIB ink loan deal for 240MW of Spanish PV

August 7, 2024
The €50 million green loan will support the design, construction and operation of five solar PV projects in Castilla y Leon and Extremadura.
Terra rooftop modules in place. mage: TW Solar

Energy Networks Australia calls on government to ‘amplify’ rooftop solar PV

August 7, 2024
National industry body Energy Networks Australia (ENA) has called on the Australian government to implement the appropriate incentives to unlock at least 5GW of additional rooftop solar PV generation capacity.
Horizon-Power-PXiSE-Australia-microgrid

4,000GWh of solar PV and wind curtailments in Australia could be mitigated by off-peak hot water, think tank says

August 6, 2024
Public policy think tank the Australia Institute has released new research arguing that reconfiguring off-peak hot water systems could mitigate 4,000GWh of curtailed solar PV and wind energy on the National Electricity Market (NEM).
Commercial Rooftop solar project built by HEC Solar in Bulgaria. Image: HEC Solar.

Rinnai Australia acquires solar PV and energy storage retailer

August 6, 2024
Rinnai Australia, owned by Japanese appliance manufacturer Rinnai Corporation, has expanded into the solar PV and energy storage space by acquiring Smart Energy Group.
Image: Marinus Link.

1.5GW Victoria-Tasmania interconnector project sets 2030 completion date in Australia

August 5, 2024
The Marinus Link, a proposed 1.5GW undersea interconnector between Victoria and Tasmania in Australia has established a 2030 completion date.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Array Technologies launches new wireless tracker system, SkyLink

News

Matrix Renewables, EIB ink loan deal for 240MW of Spanish PV

News

SunPower files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, sells assets

News

SolarEdge Q2 revenue on the rise as inverter shipments drop quarterly

News

WoodMac: 536GW of solar PV inverters shipped globally in 2023

News

Lightsource bp sells 395MW of US solar PV to JERA Nex

News

Upcoming Events

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile
© Solar Media Limited 2024