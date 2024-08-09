Australian PV cell innovator SunDrive Solar confirms job cuts as it ‘sharpens focus’

The use of silver is projected to become a concern for the PV industry. By 2050, it is forecasted that solar manufacturing will consume up to 98% of the world’s silver reserves if silver continues to be a prominent metal component. Copper is easier to recycle than silver and requires less energy.

Based in South Sydney, New South Wales, the company received AU$11 million (US$7.6 million) from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) last year. The restructuring will help streamline the organisation’s operations, improve solar technology, and navigate a commercial route to market through partnerships.

In a statement released this week, the company said: “SunDrive has undertaken a strategic review of its business to prepare the company for its next phase of commercialisation and sharpen its focus on where we see the greatest opportunity, solar innovation.

“SunDrive is supporting all affected employees through this process. This decision was not made lightly but we believe it is necessary to support SunDrive’s long-term success in continuing to deliver world-leading solar technology breakthroughs.”

As part of the restructuring, SunDrive’s co-founder and CEO, Vince Allen, will become SunDrive’s chief technology officer. To support this transition, Natalie Malligan, who had been the company’s chief operating officer, will step into the role of CEO to help manage SunDrive’s broader business strategy.

“SunDrive remains committed to building on Australia’s long and proud history of solar innovation and contributing to the growth and success of the Australian solar industry,” the company said.

Earlier this year, SunDrive partnered with Australian electricity retailer AGL Energy to explore the possibility of building a commercial-scale solar PV manufacturing facility in New South Wales’ Hunter Valley.

Confirmed by the two companies at the time, the feasibility study with SunDrive will outline key infrastructure and engineering requirements and identify the regulatory approvals and licences necessary for the development, construction, and operation of a solar PV manufacturing facility located in the Hunter Energy Hub Advanced Manufacturing Precinct. SunDrive plans to manufacture its solar cells at the AGL Hunter Energy Hub should the feasibility study be successful.