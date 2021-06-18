Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Australian town powered with 100% renewable energy using microgrid

By Sean Rai-Roche
Grids, Projects
Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australian town powered with 100% renewable energy using microgrid

News

Acciona renewables unit valued at US$11.6bn ahead of IPO

News

Nordic investors team up with Indian IPP for 250MW solar plant in Rajasthan

News

Lightsource BP’s latest acquisition brings Spanish pipeline to 3GW

News

Diode Ventures announces financial close of utility-scale solar farm in Texas

News

AES Indiana’s 195MW project acquisition approved by regulator

News

Why performance ratio metrics are a thing of the past

Features, Guest Blog

Shell, JTC to explore utility-scale solar in Singapore

News

Next generation solar: How TOPCon, heterojunction and other n-type technologies are striving for market share

Editors' Blog, Features

Berkeley Energy raises €130 million for second African Energy Fund

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The solar function of the microgrid used by Horizon Power and PXiSE. Image: Horizon Power.

Horizon Power and PXiSE Energy Solutions have successfully powered the Australian town of Onslow solely using renewable energy, demonstrating the potential of microgrid technology.

Full renewable power provision was achieved for 80 minutes using a distributed energy resource system (DERMS), which uses predictive analytics to maximise the amount of renewable energy used in the microgrid while maintaining network stability.

It is the first time DERMS have been used for this purpose in Australia and further testing will continue to increase understanding of the potential of the technology before functionality is commissioned later this year.

The technology has “broad applications for the world at large,” said PXiSE Energy Solutions CEO Patrick Lee. “The DERMS and microgrid-facilitated hydrocarbon-free period in Onslow demonstrates the possibility for certain communities to run solely on solar plus battery storage,” he added.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
australia, DERMS, horizon, microgrids, PXiSE

Read Next

Queensland aims to ‘supercharge’ more renewables projects with AU$2bn jobs fund

June 10, 2021
Queensland will invest AU$2 billion (US$1.55 billion) on renewables and hydrogen jobs to support the Australian state’s economic recovery from COVID-19 and help it deliver on its 50% clean energy target by 2030.

Solar still among cheapest new-build power generation in Australia

June 8, 2021
Solar PV and wind will continue to be the cheapest sources of new electricity generation capacity in Australia, even when integration costs are included, according to new research from the country’s science agency, CSIRO, and the Australian Energy Market Operator.

New Energy Solar exits Australia with sale of two PV projects

June 7, 2021
New Energy Solar has secured a deal to sell two PV projects in New South Wales for AU$288 million (US$223 million), marking the solar investor’s exit from Australia.

New South Wales opens call for 8GW renewable energy zone

June 3, 2021
The New South Wales government has launched a registration of interest process for Australia’s largest renewable energy zone (REZ), which is expected to deliver as much as 8GW of capacity.

Lightsource BP secures AU$330 million for second and third Australian solar projects

June 3, 2021
Lightsource BP has secured AU$330 million (US$255 million) to fund the development of two utility-scale solar projects in Australia.

Investment in Australian renewables down as financing for big batteries soars

June 1, 2021
Financial commitments for utility-scale renewables projects in Australia have slowed to the lowest level in the past five years, according to the Clean Energy Council (CEC), which revealed investment in large-scale batteries in the country is booming.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

News

AES Indiana’s 195MW project acquisition approved by regulator

News

Berkeley Energy raises €130 million for second African Energy Fund

News

Next generation solar: How TOPCon, heterojunction and other n-type technologies are striving for market share

Editors' Blog, Features

Meyer Burger shifts cell strategy to keep production in-house and accelerate expansion plans

News

PODCAST: What’s driving the n-type revolution and solar surges as the US prepares for summer grid disruption

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021