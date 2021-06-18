Australian town powered with 100% renewable energy using microgrid

The solar function of the microgrid used by Horizon Power and PXiSE. Image: Horizon Power.

Horizon Power and PXiSE Energy Solutions have successfully powered the Australian town of Onslow solely using renewable energy, demonstrating the potential of microgrid technology.

Full renewable power provision was achieved for 80 minutes using a distributed energy resource system (DERMS), which uses predictive analytics to maximise the amount of renewable energy used in the microgrid while maintaining network stability.

It is the first time DERMS have been used for this purpose in Australia and further testing will continue to increase understanding of the potential of the technology before functionality is commissioned later this year.

The technology has “broad applications for the world at large,” said PXiSE Energy Solutions CEO Patrick Lee. “The DERMS and microgrid-facilitated hydrocarbon-free period in Onslow demonstrates the possibility for certain communities to run solely on solar plus battery storage,” he added.