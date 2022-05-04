Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Australian virtual power plant aggregates first package of residentially generated energy

By Jules Scully
Grids, New Technology, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australian virtual power plant aggregates first package of residentially generated energy

News

SEIA establishes non-profit for solar and storage innovation, initial focus on land use concerns

News

Galp acquiring up to 4.6GWp of solar projects in Brazil

News

Thinner cells, more busbars and gigawatt manufacturing capacity: Inside Risen’s heterojunction plans

Editors' Blog, Features

How to increase community support for solar PV

News

Origis Energy secures US$375m credit facility for solar, storage pipeline

News

Sunnova launches tracker tariff for rooftop solar to offer discounts on utility power rates

News

New round of solar polysilicon, wafer and cell price increases as supply disruption continues

News

Solar, wind performance allows Portuguese regulator to propose tariff cut

News

Daqo gets approval for US$1.66bn fundraise to expand polysilicon output

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The pilot project combines rooftop solar, battery storage and appliances. Image: CSIRO.

A virtual power plant (VPP) pilot programme in Western Australia that aims to adapt grid management to support greater uptake of rooftop solar has aggregated its first package of residentially generated energy.

Focused on developing and operating distributed energy resources (DERs) within the South West Interconnected System (SWIS) in Perth, the pilot, dubbed Project Symphony, has also participated in a simulated bi-directional wholesale electricity market.

The pilot reached a major milestone with the successful testing of the intelligent systems required to orchestrate 200kW of energy over a simulated bi-directional balancing market trading interval, according to Kate Ryan, executive general manager WA and strategy at the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO).

“This is the first step in realising the full capabilities of distributed energy resources such as rooftop solar, batteries and large appliances in supporting the energy transition to grids capable of handling 100% instantaneous penetration,” she said.

Announced last December, Project Symphony is being undertaken over two years by AEMO, electricity network provider Western Power and energy retailer Synergy.

The pilot combines rooftop solar, battery storage and appliances, such as air conditioning and pool pumps, that are orchestrated as a VPP to better understand how the innovative use of DERs can provide benefits to customer affordability and network security while also reducing emissions.

The aim is to demonstrate how the VPP can respond to challenges in the power system whilst also delivering more value to customers from their assets, enabling them to participate in current and future energy markets.

Funding of AU$35.5 million (US$25 million) for the project is going towards the development and integration of software that manages energy distribution, market operation and market aggregation. Together, these will underpin the monitoring and coordination of a high volume of mostly customer DER assets.

Project Symphony is now focused on integrating more customers and additional third-party aggregators, with the objective of orchestrating up to 900 DER assets across 500 homes and businesses.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
aemo, australia, distributed energy resources, pilot project, residential, residential storage, synergy, virtual power plant, vpp, western australia

Read Next

Australia’s Origin Energy buys 900MW solar farm development in NSW

May 2, 2022
Australian utility Origin Energy has acquired a large-scale solar farm development project co-developed by Reach Solar Energy and PwC Australia in New South Wales, Australia.

CPUC adopts action plan to facilitate ‘forward-thinking’ distributed energy resources policy

April 25, 2022
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has adopted a new plan that will serve as a roadmap for shaping the future of distributed energy resources, including rooftop solar and energy storage, in California.

Tesla’s solar deployment falls 48% due to ‘import delays’ on components

April 21, 2022
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he expects the company to address component shortages that limited the progress of its solar business in the first quarter of 2021, as installs decreased 48% year-on-year.

10GW green hydrogen project in Australia moves forward as Osaka Gas joins venture

April 12, 2022
Technology company Aqua Aerem has entered into a joint development agreement with Japanese energy producer Osaka Gas for its 10GW Desert Bloom Hydrogen project in Northern Australia.

Solargis maps reveal ‘significant deviations’ in average irradiance levels in key PV markets

April 11, 2022
The impact of solar resource variability on several key global PV markets including India, Australia and North America has been revealed by a ten-year analysis from solar irradiance consultancy Solargis that illustrates “significant deviations from long-term averages”.

Australia added 1.2GW of large-scale solar in 2021 but renewables investment slows, report finds

April 6, 2022
Large-scale solar deployment in Australia jumped 38% year-on-year in 2021 as its three largest PV plants were commissioned, but financial commitments for new renewables projects in the country fell, according to a new report.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Shell to acquire Sprng Energy renewables platform for US$1.55bn

News

New round of solar polysilicon, wafer and cell price increases as supply disruption continues

News

PV Price Watch: Module prices on the rise as sustained polysilicon, wafer cost pressure takes it toll

Editors' Blog, Features

Bipartisan group of US senators wades into solar AD/CVD dispute, urging Biden to act

News

First Solar records Q1 loss of US$43m as sales collapse, ‘challenging’ 2022 guidance unchanged

News

ANALYSIS: How the solar industry’s leading China-listed manufacturers fared in 2021

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021