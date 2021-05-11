Solar Media
News

Australia’s federal budget ‘missed opportunity’ to prioritise renewable energy

By Edith Hancock
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Solarpack hit by PV project development delays in Chile and India

News

Swell Energy readies solar-plus-storage VPP offer for SCE customers ahead of wildfire season

News

Up to €7 billion investment could be needed to reach 20GW of solar module manufacturing capacity in Europe

News

IEA upgrades renewables forecast as solar PV continues to break new records

News

REC Silicon confident over Moses Lake restart amidst strengthening PV poly demand

News

Novel tech used by TSO to unlock 1.5GW of grid capacity for renewables

News

Total Eren lands €87.4 million financing for 100MW solar project in Uzbekistan

News

LONGi Solar pushes n-type TOPCon cell to record 25.09% conversion efficiency

News

Decarbonising Japan: Challenges and opportunities for large-scale solar PV

Editors' Blog, Features
A rooftop solar system in Sydney, Australia. Image: Photon Energy.

Australia’s Clean Energy Council has slammed the Australian government’s latest federal budget as “disappointing” for not placing more onus on expanding the country’s renewable energy capacity.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg placed big spending commitments on social policies such as driving down unemployment, aged care, childcare, supporting mental health and disability services, women’s economic security and domestic violence support on Tuesday night (11 May).

While more than UA$10 billion is to be spent on major infrastructure projects focusing on road, rail and freight upgrades, the government has been criticised for not doing more to stimulate renewables investment.

Kane Thornton, chief executive of the trade body the Clean Energy Council, said in a statement that the budget presented a “missed opportunity” to invest in improving Australia’s electricity grid to facilitate the expansion of renewable energy generation. He said that a clean recovery from the economic downturn caused by COVID-19 could bring in more than AU$50 billion of outside investment, resulting in more than 30GW of new energy capacity and around 50,000 new jobs as projects are developed.

“The lack of transmission investment is now one of the most critical challenges facing Australia’s energy industry,” Thornton said. “It’s disappointing that in a ‘nation-building’ infrastructure budget, upgrades that will enable the access and security of clean, low-cost power have not been prioritised.”

The announcement comes weeks after the federal government signed a AU$1.08 billion (US$840 million) energy and emissions reduction agreement with South Australia’s regional government, which includes AU$400 million in federal funding for “priority areas” such as hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, electric vehicles and “other emissions reduction projects” in South Australia, as well as up to AU$110 million in finance for solar thermal and storage projects.

australia, australia federal budget, australia grid, australia solar, grid transmission

