Solar and wind set new generation record in Australia’s NEM

The record has been achieved in part due to the rising number of utility-scale solar PV and wind generation projects connected to the NEM.

However, it would be unfair not to mention that wind did the majority of the heavy lifting, setting a record high generation record of 9,472MW on the NEM at 22:30 on the same day.

According to Open Electricity, formerly known as OpenNEM, which aims to make NEM and Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM) data more accessible to a broader audience, at 10:30am on 23 June, utility-scale solar PV roughly generated 4,665MW, with the rest being taken up by wind.

Solar PV has been following its usual seasonal duck curve, with Australia transitioning into its colder autumnal and winter seasons. PV Tech Premium subscribers can follow the NEM’s monthly trends via our NEM data spotlight series.

In May 2025, utility-scale and rooftop solar PV dipped by 579GWh month-on-month in the NEM to a combined total of 2,861GWh. Despite this drop, this was still a year-on-year increase in May 2024, seeing Australia’s fleet generate 2,486GWh in the NEM.

December 2024, the peak of the Australian summer, had the strongest solar PV generation recorded in the NEM in the past 12 months, followed by January.

In other news, earlier this month, PV Tech reported that renewables supplied 100% of South Australia’s electricity demand for 27% of 2024, roughly 99 days, according to data from ElectraNet, a South Australian transmission operator.

According to the organisation, wind and solar energy supplied 100% of the state’s electricity demand for at least part of the day on 299 days of the year in 2024. In addition to this, 74% of South Australian consumption was met through renewable energy output.

For reference, the organisation said South Australia’s current average grid demand is approximately 1,300MW and peak demand is about 3,300MW.