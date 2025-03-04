Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australia’s Lotus Energy to open solar recycling facility in Germany

By George Heynes
Modules, Markets & Finance
Europe

Latest

Australia’s Lotus Energy to open solar recycling facility in Germany

News

Reliability requirements for offshore PV systems

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

AMEA Power begins construction at Ivory Coast solar project

News

Genneia commissions 90MW solar PV plant in Argentina

News

Goldi Solar launches India’s first AI-powered solar manufacturing facility

News

India’s GP Eco Solutions signs MoU to build 5GW/2GW PV module and cell plant

News

Amazon secures 870MW solar and wind PPAs in Spain

News

High-resolution time series data is key to managing weather variability and climate risks

Features, Guest Blog

Iberdrola invests record €12 billion in 2024, solar capacity increases 31% year-on-year

News

Chinese state-owned enterprises’ interest in solar PV decreased in 2024

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The recycling plant (pictured) will have a 2MW solar PV system. Image: Lotus Energy (LinkedIn).

Australia-based solar module recycling group Lotus Energy has confirmed it will build a US$250 million recycling facility in Saxony, Germany.

Lotus Energy, which claims it opened Australia’s first solar module recycling facility in 2021, will be supported by Invest Region Leipzig – backed by the German federal government and the state of Saxony – to develop the 24,000 square metre facility.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The Melbourne-headquartered company announced the project on LinkedIn. The site will feature a green roof, its own rail link, and over 2MW of solar PV. It will also incorporate biodiversity measures into its design through the establishment of beehives and the planting of local flora.

Other than that, little detail is known about the facility, but Lotus Energy said that more details will be announced in the future.

According to its website, Lotus Energy uses its Lotus Energy Transfer Network (LET-Net) to help transfer energy and its economic value across borders. It has numerous industry partners in the space, including SolarEdge, flow battery maker Redflow, and LG Chem.

Last year, the company inked an agreement with Neo Battery Materials, a Canadian silicon anode developer, to explore opportunities in North America to establish a silicon recycling presence.

The partnership comes as the European Council confirmed in March 2024 that solar module manufacturers will bear responsibility for module waste disposal and recycling in the EU.

The international need for solar PV recycling

As the international solar PV market begins to mature, access to sufficient recycling facilities will be paramount to ensure a circular economy. Several companies, such as Lotus Energy, have been established to this end.

PV Tech Premium has published several features over the last year investigating the issue. The upshot is that recycling activity has emerged more prominently in the US than in Europe.

Dedicated PV recycling firm Solarcycle recently signed a deal with Korean-owned solar manufacturer Hanwha Qcells to recycle modules produced at Qcells’ new US manufacturing facility. In July last year, the US Department of Energy announced US$25 million in funding for solar waste reduction and lifecycle technologies.  

Although it is very much an international issue, Australia has also seen a growing emphasis on scaling module recycling.

Highlighting the extent of the issue, Potentia Energy, a joint venture co-owned by Enel Green Power and INPEX Renewable Energy Australia, revealed that around 1.4 million solar PV modules will reach their end-of-life in 2025 across Australia, highlighting the urgency for recycling initiatives. It is worth noting that Potentia Energy is the new name of Enel Green Power Australia, following a rebrand at the end of 2024.

These issues were further highlighted by Australian module manufacturer Tindo Solar’s CEO, Richard Petterson, who exclusively told PV Tech Premium that if Australia installed around 1TW of solar modules in around 25 years to keep the assets running, the nation would need to recycle around 40GW of modules each year.

In recent months, several key deals have been penned to tackle the growing issues. For instance, Queensland stepped up its efforts to recycle solar PV modules in 2024 via a scheme expected to save about 26 tonnes of waste from entering landfills. Launched in conjunction with Australia’s Smart Energy Council, the Solar Panel Stewardship programme was introduced with six solar module collection sites across the state.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
eu, europe, germany, module, pv modules, recycling, solar pv, solar recycling, us

Read Next

A Solargis office.

High-resolution time series data is key to managing weather variability and climate risks

March 3, 2025
According to Solargis CEO Marcel Suri, solar industry professionals must adopt more granular datasets to improve accuracy.
Iberdrola's Camino solar project in the US.

Iberdrola invests record €12 billion in 2024, solar capacity increases 31% year-on-year

February 28, 2025
Iberdrola invested a record €12 billion into its operations in 2024, which yielded a 31% increase in operational solar capacity.
Frédéric Dross and family.

Remembering Frédéric Dross: a tireless solar champion and beloved friend

February 28, 2025
Solar has lost one of its brightest minds and kindest souls. PV Tech remembers Frédéric Dross, who died in a skiing accident on 17 February.
Image: SunRun

Sunrun increases storage attachment rate to 62% in Q4 2024

February 28, 2025
As storage capacity installation grew in double digits during Q4 2024, added solar PV grew by 6% year-on-year to 242MW in Q4 2024.
JM Steel workers at the Nextracker-dedicated production line. Image: Nextracker.

US metal producer Fabral to enter solar sector with steel racking production

February 28, 2025
Fabral will join a number of other US steel manufacturers supplying racking and tubing to the US solar industry.
jinkosolar

JinkoSolar sees income and revenue fall in 2024

February 28, 2025
The decline reflects the broad trend across the solar manufacturing industry, where severe downward pressure on prices—brought about by an excess of product supply—has squeezed manufacturers' margins and pushed some into the red.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

AMEA Power begins construction at Ivory Coast solar project

News

Iberdrola invests record €12 billion in 2024, solar capacity increases 31% year-on-year

News

Goldi Solar launches India’s first AI-powered solar manufacturing facility

News

Genneia commissions 90MW solar PV plant in Argentina

News

Amazon secures 870MW solar and wind PPAs in Spain

News

JinkoSolar sees income and revenue fall in 2024

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2025

Solar Media Events
March 18, 2025
Sydney, Australia

Maximizing Solar Project Accuracy with PVcase Yield’s Digital Twin Technology

Upcoming Webinars
March 19, 2025
11am EST / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 25, 2025
Lisbon, Portugal
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.