DOE releases US$20 million funding for solar lifecycle and recycling development

By Will Norman
Decommissioned solar panels at SolarCycle’s Odessa, Texas facility, one of the main dedicated PV recycling sites in the US. Image: SolarCycle

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced plans to release US$20 million in funding for solar waste reduction and lifecycle technologies, including US$8 million of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

As its name implies, the Materials, Operation and Recycling of Photovoltaics (MORE PV) funding vehicle will focus on minimising the use of the materials required for PV deployments, improve the quality and resilience of PV installations and develop recycling, reuse and end-of-life practices for the industry.

In particular, the DOE said that the funding projects will develop a Solar Partnership to Advance Recycling and Circularity (Solar PARC), which will provide US$8 million to one chosen partnership to develop material recovery and end-of-life processes for PV modules, inverters and other components of an array.

The partnership will focus on low-cost recycling and material recovery, which is one of the barriers facing PV recycling firms in comparison with the lower costs of landfill. In recent months PV Tech Premium has published features with various companies, mostly in the US, about PV recycling and end-of-life, and efforts to establish a circular solar economy.

Along with recycling, critical material usage is a long-term pressing concern for the PV industry. The MORE PV fund will seek between three and six projects to develop the cost-effectiveness, performance and material requirements of PV systems. A recent report from the International Energy Agency said that the PV sector is on track to drastically increase global copper demand over the next decade.

US secretary of energy Jennifer M. Granholm said: “This announcement will enhance PV systems throughout their lifecycle to lower costs and reduce impacts on the environment, while ensuring that we have a plan for taking solar panels offline in an efficient and economical manner that boosts the domestic supply chain.”

Interested businesses, universities and other entities must apply for the funding by the 6 September with a letter of intent, and a concept paper a week later.

In April, the DOE released another funding round that included backing for eight PV recycling and lifecycle projects

