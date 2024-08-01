Australia: 1.4 million solar PV modules to reach end-of-life in 2025

Solar module upcycling is expected to become a vital aspect of the solar economy, with various projects approaching their end-of-life. Indeed, the two companies said that around 1.4 million solar PV modules will reach their end-of-life in 2025 across Australia, highlighting the urgency for recycling intiatives.

The estimated waste generated from non-usable PV panels is projected to be 145,000 tonnes annually by 2030 in Australia. By ensuring solar upcycling plants are readily available for this quantity, critical resources can be recycled and used for other means, aiding other vital industries.

Werther Esposito, CEO of Enel Green Power Australia, said the agreement will aid the developer in future instances where “PV panel upcycling may be required across our portfolio of solar assets”.

“We’re committed to circular economy principles across our portfolio and recognise Elecsome Pty Ltd. ’s innovative approach and capability as one of Australia’s first solar panel “upcycling” plants.”

Agreement to impact Enel Green Power Australia’s growing solar portfolio

Enel Green Power Australia has three operational solar PV projects, totaling 310MW nationwide capacity. These include the 137.5MW Bungala 1 and 2 projects, totaling 275MW, located near Port Augusta, South Australia, and the 34.3MW Cohuna in Victoria. The 93MW Girgarre project, also in Victoria, entered commissioning in May 2024 with operations expected to begin in early 2025.

The Bungala projects, which both commenced full operation in 2020, consist of approximately 800,000 PV modules. Girgarre comprises around 169,500 PV modules.

Enel Green Power Australia is also continuing to expand its portfolio and recently acquired a 1GW solar-plus-storage project in the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) in New South Wales from RES Group, as reported by PV Tech last month (18 July).

The Tallawang hybrid project comprises a 500MWac solar farm and a 500MW/1000 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). It is situated 8km northwest of Gulgong in the Mid-West Regional Council area and will have an operational lifespan of 35-years.

ElecSome broadens solar recycling capabilities

ElecSome founder and CEO Neeraj Das said the agreement with Enel Green Power Australia represents an “environmentally friendly approach towards net zero and circular economy”, has also been expanding its operations in recent months.

In June 2024, the organisation confirmed it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Australian energy major AGL Energy to create a solar module recycling plant in the Hunter Valley, New South Wales.

If Elecsome develops the recycling plant, it will be the company’s first commercial-scale solar module recycling facility in NSW. The facility is expected to upcycle up to 500,000 residential and grid-scale solar panels annually.