Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australia’s NEM sets new renewable energy record with solar PV providing 17GW

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Grids, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

US clean energy tax credit monetisation to reach up to US$60 billion in 2025 – Crux

News

European PV buyer sentiment remains low, but stable, in August

News

SEIA releases policy recommendations for US solar and storage

News

Nextracker acquires Origami Solar in US$53 million deal

News

CHINA ROUND-UP: China accelerates integration of AI and new energy, Chinese company signs 600MW international PV project 

News

Experts weigh in on the state of US solar manufacturing at RE+

News

Australia’s NEM sets new renewable energy record with solar PV providing 17GW

News

US adds 17.9GW solar PV in first half of 2025, SEIA predicts installation slowdown

News

SMA Solar poised to restart US inverter production

News

Euclid raises US$20 million to develop renewables AI platform

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Australia’s NEM spans the country’s eastern and southern states, as well as the island state of Tasmania. Image: EnergyCo.

Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM) broke records yesterday when renewables supplied 76.4% of total electricity demand, with solar power contributing nearly 60% of the record-breaking clean energy mix.

The landmark moment occurred at 12:05 PM on 8 September, surpassing the previous record of 75.9% established on 6 November 2024, according to data analysis from Geoff Eldridge of Global Power Energy (GPE NEMLog).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

At the time of the record, Australia’s total electricity demand stood at 29,215MW, with renewable energy sources contributing 21,917MW. Solar PV emerged as the dominant generation source, with rooftop PV installations providing 12,532MW (43.7% of demand) and utility-scale solar adding another 4,549MW (15.9%).

Wind generation contributed substantially with 8,074MW (30.6%), while hydro provided 616 MW (2.1%) to complete the renewable energy portfolio.

Fossil fuel generation was limited to 7,240MW, with coal plants operating at 7,033MW (24.5%) and gas facilities contributing just 207MW (0.7%). The remaining 0.2% came from other sources.

“This is the first seasonal record of this key ‘blue-ribbon’ indicator — one that will be followed closely over the coming months to see where it settles for another year,” noted Eldridge in his analysis.

Despite the impressive renewable energy penetration, the data revealed significant curtailment of 4,879 MW (17.0%) during the record period. This curtailment, primarily for economic reasons, indicates that renewable energy generation could potentially have reached 93.5% of demand without these constraints.

Australia’s growing fleet of grid-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) played a crucial role during the record event, with storage systems charging at 1,340MW (4.7% of demand) to absorb excess generation.

The record comes amid a challenging period for Australia’s utility-scale solar sector. According to recent BloombergNEF data, investment in new large-scale solar and wind in Australia fell by 64% year-on-year in the first half of 2025.

The report showed that Australia invested AU$556 million (US$363 million) in utility-scale solar during this period, down from AU$1.6 billion in the same period in 2024.

The record renewable energy penetration also follows a dramatic month-on-month increase in solar generation. According to our latest NEM data spotlight, available for PV Tech Premium subscribers, in August 2025, utility-scale and rooftop solar PV generation in the NEM saw a 22.5% increase to 3,338GWh compared to July, reflecting the seasonal shift from winter to spring.

australia, pv power plants, rooftop, rooftop solar, solar pv, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Chart: Crux

US clean energy tax credit monetisation to reach up to US$60 billion in 2025 – Crux

September 9, 2025
The US is forecast to reach between US$55-60 billion in clean energy tax credit monetisation in 2025, according to a report from clean energy financing technology platform Crux.
Image: Wikimedia Commons

SEIA releases policy recommendations for US solar and storage

September 9, 2025
The US Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has released a policy blueprint which it claims would “strengthen the reliability of America’s electric grid with solar and storage technologies.”
Terrain following solar trackers on uneven PV plant

Nextracker acquires Origami Solar in US$53 million deal

September 9, 2025
US solar tracker manufacturer Nextracker has acquired Origami Solar, a steel frame technology-focused company, for approximately US$53 million. 
Create-Team-and-SMA-Team-at-SMA-HQ

SMA Solar poised to restart US inverter production

September 8, 2025
German inverter manufacturer SMA Solar is to restart US manufacturing for the first time in ten years.
Image: Michael Pointner/unsplash

Euclid raises US$20 million to develop renewables AI platform

September 8, 2025
Euclid Power has raised US$20 million Series A round led by Venrock to develop AI-driven platform and services for renewables. 
Elmya’s US team, in partnership with Atlantica North America, will lead development activities for the new joint venture named Elmantica. Image: Elmya Energy.

Elmya, Atlantica to develop 4GW of utility-scale projects in the US

September 8, 2025
Elmya Energy and Atlantica have formed a joint venture to develop 4GW of utility-scale renewable energy projects in the US. 

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SMA Solar poised to restart US inverter production

News

Nextracker launches new eBOS trunk connector, NX PowerMerge

News

Czech Republic warns of cybersecurity threat from Chinese solar inverters

News

US ITC to pursue investigation on PV cell imports from India, Indonesia and Laos

News

Philippines auction attracts 9.4GW in renewable energy bids

News

New alert system offers PV operators safeguard against hail damage

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.