Avangrid installs first modules at 202MW Ohio PV site

US energy project developer Avangrid has installed the first modules at its 202MWdc/150MWac Powell Creek PV project in Putnam County, Ohio.
Construction on the project began in late 2023 and Avangrid said the site would be placed into operation “within approximately 14 to 18 months”. This would put the operational date around Spring 2025.
Ultimately, the site will deploy around 300,000 solar modules, though Avangrid did not disclose a technology or a module supplier.
The project area has been annexed by the nearby town of Miller City, the company said, which will allow it to benefit from project revenues. Mayor of Miller City, Jim Erford, said: “With Powell Creek, we are projected to expand our tax base by ten times and grow our town for the first time in many years. We are thrilled to bring new development, new families, and a new energy into the community we love so much.”
Ohio is set to play host to one of the US’ largest solar PV projects, the Fox Squirrel project from EDF Renewables. The first 150MWac/194MWp phase came online in January and the total capacity of the project upon completion will be 749MWdc/577MWac.
Earlier this year, Avangrid was fully acquired by its parent company, the Spanish energy utility major Iberdrola. The deal totalled over US$2.5 billion and will see the company shift towards its US transmission networks business. This shift is seemingly underway across Iberdrola, as 40% of its total Q1 2024 investment went to its global transmission operations in a quarter which saw “record” investment figures for the company.