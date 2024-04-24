Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Iberdrola Q1 profits and EBITDA rise, plans expanded investment in 2024

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal
Europe, Americas

Latest

JinkoSolar ships 78.52GW of modules in 2023, targets 35GW more wafer shipments in 2024

News

European Parliament passes forced labour ban

News

Iberdrola Q1 profits and EBITDA rise, plans expanded investment in 2024

News

Germany discusses Solarpaket I solar reforms, to approve legislation by the end of this week

News

Innovating alongside strengthening: how to counter falling solar module mechanical strength

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

NextEra net income up 8.7% in Q1 2024, subsidiaries’ performances vary

News

Gujarat and Karnataka lead renewables integration into power sector in India

News

Soltec to supply 367MW of trackers to X-Elio, launches new utility-scale tracker

News

JinkoSolar to provide 100MW of Tiger Neo modules to Italian EPC firm Nyox Srl

News

Matrix Renewables secures €179 million financing to build 239MW of Spanish PV

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Iberdrola’s net installed solar PV capacity rose by 35.4% YoY, from 4,576MW in Q1 2023 to 6,195MW in Q1 2024. Image: Iberdrola

Spanish utility Iberdrola posted increased profits and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in Q1 2024, despite its net electricity production and installed capacity decreasing year-on-year (YoY).

Iberdrola’s reported net profit was €2.76 billion (US$2.95 billion) in the first quarter of the year, compared with €1.49 billion (US$1.59 billion) in Q1 2023. The increase is largely attributable to Iberdrola’s February sale of 55% of its Mexico business; the company said that the sale alone added €1.16 billion in net profit this quarter.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Excluding this, and the recovery of a tariff deficit recorded in its UK business, net profit rose by 28%.

EBITDA was €5.86 billion in Q1 2024, compared with €4.07 billion in Q1 2023. This increase was also due to the Mexico sale.

Iberdrola’s investment in its renewable energy business also increased year on year, by over 50% to €994 million. The largest share of this investment was in offshore wind assets. Last month, the utility said that it would invest US$17 billion into renewables over the next two years.

40% of its total investments for the quarter were represented by transmission projects.

Increased solar capacity

Iberdrola’s net installed solar PV capacity rose by 35.4% YoY, from 4,576MW in Q1 2023 to 6,195MW in Q1 2024.

Its capacity in its native Spain grew the most sharply, up 46.9% YoY from 2,777MW to 4,079MW. In February 2023 Iberdrola signed a financing deal with the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Norway to develop around 1GW of solar PV capacity in Spain, a deal which was expanded in January this year with financing for another 1.3GW of Iberian renewables.

Q1 renewables production in Iberia increased by 19% to 10,600GWh, which Iberdrola said was a ten-year high.

Its US solar capacity also rose significantly, from 529MW in Q1 ’23 to 733MW in Q1 ’24, a 38.5% increase. Iberdrola’s US project development subsidiary, Avangrid, cancelled a planned merger with the Public Services Company of New Mexico (PNM) in January after the legal terms of the deal were not met.

Its solar capacity in Mexico and Brazil decreased marginally, whilst it added 9MW to its UK portfolio.

Ignacio Galán, executive chairman of Iberdrola, said: “The first quarter has seen strong operating performance in all markets, with greater contribution from our increased networks asset base and improved renewables production.”

Forecasting the rest of the year, Galán continued: “Our record investment levels in the first quarter will drive a total spend of €12 billion euros this year. The good start to the year has allowed us to increase our guidance for 2024, with net profit now expected to grow at a high-single-digit rate.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
avangrid, finance, financial results, iberdrola, pv power plants, solar pv

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Australia to launch ‘largest ever’ 6GW renewables tender in May

News

Maxeon sues Hanwha QCells over alleged US TOPCon cell patent infringement

News

NextEra net income up 8.7% in Q1 2024, subsidiaries’ performances vary

News

Highland Materials secures US$255.6 million 48C tax credit to build polysilicon plant in the US

News

From PERC to TOPCon: Navigating the evolution of solar technology

Features, Guest Blog

Innovating alongside strengthening: how to counter falling solar module mechanical strength

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

Upcoming Events

PV Modules to the U.S. in 2024: Suppliers, Traceability, Technologies & Reliability

Upcoming Webinars
April 25, 2024
5pm BST (9am PDT)

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas

Modular design with innovative optimiser allows Anker’s home storage system to deliver 5% more usable energy

Upcoming Webinars
May 8, 2024

Mid-year PV industry 2024 dynamics: shipments, market leaders & technology trends

Upcoming Webinars
May 9, 2024
4pm BST (8am PDT)

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia
© Solar Media Limited 2024