News

BayWa r.e. snaps up 600MW French solar and wind portfolio

By Edith Hancock
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe
Europe

Latest

BayWa r.e. snaps up 600MW French solar and wind portfolio

News

Nextracker to supply trackers for 766MWp solar project in Brazil

News

iSun’s earnings take a hit due to COVID-19 disruption

News

Solar wafer and cell prices rise again as polysilicon price jumps, earthquake rattles facilities

News

Record 462GW of solar capacity seeking grid interconnection across the US

News

Cummins adds to Iberdrola’s list of green hydrogen partners, plans gigawatt-scale electrolyser plant

News

Solar software provider Aurora closes US$250m funding round

News

SP Group partners with BCG Energy to tap into Vietnam solar market

News

Singapore’s Green Plan 2030 could spearhead investments in solar sector

News

PV Tech Power 27 out now: European solar under the spotlight, moving on from Performance Ratios and more

News
Image: BayWa r.e.

Solar developer and distributor BayWa r.e. has acquired French wind and solar developer Enerpole to grow its presence in the country’s renewable energy sector.

As part of the deal, BayWa r.e, the renewables business of German agriculture group BayWa, has taken over a 600MW capacity project portfolio, half of which solar PV.

BayWa r.e. said in a statement that the acquisition will enable it to open a seventh office in Carcassonne, France, a market accounts for roughly 20% of the company’s revenues. BayWa r.e. has already tripled its workforce in the last three years, and said it intends to recruit 30 more workers for its French business.

The developer currently has a 1.2GW solar project pipeline in France, with 315MW of wind and solar already installed in the country.

Can Nalbantoglu, managing director of BayWa r.e. France, said that the country’s Occitane region has “high quality…solar and wind resources” that make it a key market for future development. Occitane is currently France’s second largest region in terms of installed power capacity.

The developer saw an “unusually strong” start to the year, with a 73% year-on-year increase in Q1 revenues to €662.1 million (US$800.1 million) driven by high demand for solar modules in Europe. The company installed three new warehouses in Europe during the first three months of the year, and said it plans to open a fourth during the second financial quarter.

