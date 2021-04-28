Solar Media
News

BayWa r.e. targets faster European shipments with new warehouse in the Netherlands

By Edith Hancock
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance
Europe

Latest

Solar additions drive record low electricity prices in South Australia

FTC Solar downgrades listing price ahead of IPO

Array Technologies continues momentum with 4GW tracker contract

Enphase beats Q1 guidance but semiconductor shortages weigh heavy on forecasts

Iberdrola announces latest green hydrogen project with BP and Enagas

How proposed Texas law changes are threatening to ‘undermine the economics of solar projects’

Meyer Burger shares more product details as heterojunction series is unveiled

Intersolar Europe postponed until October 2021

Tesla solar growth continues but ‘significant mistakes’ in roof assessments holding back Solar Roof progress

BayWa r.e’s new distribution warehouse in the Netherlands. Image: BayWa r.e.

Renewable energy group BayWa r.e. has opened what it claims is its largest PV warehouse in Europe yet in a bid to expand its distribution network in the continent.

It is the third new facility BayWa r.e. has opened in recent weeks, with a fourth logistics hub set to begin operations in the second quarter of 2021. The developer and distributor opened new offices and a warehouse in Poland last month, heralding in “a new era” for its PV-supplying power in the country.

The latest warehouse, a 14,000 sq m facility located in Bergen op Zoom in the south of the Netherlands, will help BayWa r.e. to reduce delivery times in the country and offer a wide range of products due to its larger capacity. It will also feature a showroom for training and site visits for solar installers keep up to date with the latest PV systems and technology, and increase their safety knowledge.

BayWa r.e. Solar Systems’ head of operations, Christian Greven, said the new developments “show how committed we are to supporting the region’s wholesale PV needs with new warehousing, logistic and training capabilities.” Greven added that the company has hired eight members of staff for the initial opening, “with several more openings to follow this year”.

As well as ramping up its distribution power in the Netherlands, BayWa r.e. has also recently expanded an agrisolar project with its Dutch subsidiary GroenLeven to help protect fruit crops from adverse weather conditions.

baywa r.e., distribution, europe, europe solar, netherlands, pv modules

