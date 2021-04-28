BayWa r.e. targets faster European shipments with new warehouse in the Netherlands

BayWa r.e’s new distribution warehouse in the Netherlands. Image: BayWa r.e.

Renewable energy group BayWa r.e. has opened what it claims is its largest PV warehouse in Europe yet in a bid to expand its distribution network in the continent.

It is the third new facility BayWa r.e. has opened in recent weeks, with a fourth logistics hub set to begin operations in the second quarter of 2021. The developer and distributor opened new offices and a warehouse in Poland last month, heralding in “a new era” for its PV-supplying power in the country.

The latest warehouse, a 14,000 sq m facility located in Bergen op Zoom in the south of the Netherlands, will help BayWa r.e. to reduce delivery times in the country and offer a wide range of products due to its larger capacity. It will also feature a showroom for training and site visits for solar installers keep up to date with the latest PV systems and technology, and increase their safety knowledge.

BayWa r.e. Solar Systems’ head of operations, Christian Greven, said the new developments “show how committed we are to supporting the region’s wholesale PV needs with new warehousing, logistic and training capabilities.” Greven added that the company has hired eight members of staff for the initial opening, “with several more openings to follow this year”.

As well as ramping up its distribution power in the Netherlands, BayWa r.e. has also recently expanded an agrisolar project with its Dutch subsidiary GroenLeven to help protect fruit crops from adverse weather conditions.