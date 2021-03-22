Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

BayWa r.e. targets faster shipments to Poland with new offices and warehouse

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance
Europe

Latest

BayWa r.e. targets faster shipments to Poland with new offices and warehouse

News

Construction starts on Australia’s ‘largest’ hybrid solar and battery energy storage system

News

GCL-Poly warns of massive net loss for 2020

News

EDP Renewables to develop 200MWac PV project in Indiana for utility NIPSCO

News

FERC signals state support for solar projects in PURPA, MOPR rulings

News

South Africa launches request for proposals for 1GW of solar PV

News

US ROUND-UP: Massachusetts Climate Bill, Invenergy’s 250MW project in Indiana, Apple-backed solar plant comes online

News

Canadian Solar’s manufacturing expansions and shipments plans falling behind rivals

Editors' Blog

Adani Green Energy bags project financing to support 1.69GW of solar and wind

News

Italy signs International Solar Alliance agreement

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The 5,700-square-metre warehouse and nearby office in Kraków will open next month. Image: BayWa r.e.

Renewables developer and distributor BayWa r.e. will open new offices and a warehouse in Poland to improve its services for PV installers in the country.

The company said the facilities in Kraków, which are set to open in April 2021, herald in “a new era” for its PV distribution unit in Poland, enabling it to significantly reduce delivery times.

It is expected the increased local presence enable Polish solar installers to benefit from being able to pay BayWa directly, without the need for currency exchanges that are currently required to import systems and products into the country.

“This all adds up to be excellent news for our customers – a faster, less complex service, provided ‘locally’, in their own currency,” said Lukasz Zaziabl, managing director of BayWa r.e. Solar Systems in Poland.

The new facilities will also host free theory and practical training sessions to help installers keep up to speed with the latest systems and increase their safety knowledge.

BayWa r.e. said Poland’s PV sector has benefitted from stable legislation, government support and an increasing focus on renewables in place of fossil fuel generation.

According to SolarPower Europe, Poland installed more than 2.2GW of solar capacity in 2020, more than double the amount from 2019. The trade body said this growth has been supported by the rise in self-consumption founded on a favourable policy of net-metering/feed-in framework for prosumers.

The country’s micro-generation sector is complemented by an annual renewables auction scheme – the last of which saw solar developers pick up 700MW of capacity – as well as a nascent power purchase agreement (PPA) segment.

BayWa r.e. recently secured a corporate PPA with construction company HiedelbergCement for a 65MWp PV plant in Poland that the developer claims is the country’s largest utility-scale solar farm and the first to be built without government subsidies.

Frank Jessel, BayWa r.e. global director of Solar Trade, said Poland is an “important market” for the company and has “huge potential” for solar energy, adding: “Supporting a country’s growing demand for solar energy is at the heart of what we do, and we are very pleased to contribute to the energy transition in Poland.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
baywa, baywa r.e., distribution, eastern europe, poland

Read Next

Faster renewables permits and stronger grids essential to green hydrogen progress, coalition says

March 3, 2021
EDP, Iberdrola and BayWa r.e. are among the signatories of a new charter that calls on Europe to “accelerate and massively deploy” additional renewables capacity to support the continent’s green hydrogen ambitions.

ANPIER urges Spanish authorities to curb construction of mega-solar projects

March 2, 2021
Spain should limit the size of new solar parks to encourage the deployment of smaller projects located closer to consumers, the country’s National Association of Photovoltaic Energy Producers (ANPIER) has said.

RP Global takes aim at ‘increasingly attractive’ Polish market with 1GW solar and wind pipeline

February 24, 2021
Independent power producer RP Global is working on a pipeline of solar and wind projects in Poland to deliver more than 1GW of capacity in the next two to four years.

Pathfinder Clean Energy establishes 100MWp Poland pipeline

February 22, 2021
Pathfinder Clean Energy (PACE) has created a new solar development and project acquisition business, PACE Poland, targeting an initial 100MWp in the country.

BayWa r.e. acquires asset intelligence platforms through deal with Kaiserwetter

February 22, 2021
BayWa r.e. has bolstered its digital services offer through the acquisition of software platforms and data science teams of German firm Kaiserwetter.

Poland’s ‘dynamic’ solar sector on track to beat new deployment targets, say trade bodies

February 19, 2021
A new energy strategy in Poland that aims to transition the country to a low-carbon economy by 2040 underestimates the growth potential of solar generation, PV trade associations have suggested.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Italy signs International Solar Alliance agreement

News

Vietnam proposes heavily-cut solar FIT rates from next month

News

Solar campaigners hit back at California utilities’ net metering proposals

News

Records tumble as ‘historic’ 2020 US solar deployment tees up decade of growth

News

Solar module prices increasing in China as short-term hikes expected to extend overseas

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Breaking the GW-Barrier of Subsidy-Free Solar Deployment in the UK during 2021

Upcoming Webinars
March 25, 2021
10:00 GMT

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM (CET)

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 PM (CET)
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021
Get 50% off!
Subscribe before 5th of April 2021!
View Offer
Hide Offer