Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

BayWa r.e to launch pilot solar-plus-hydrogen project in Netherlands

By Edith Hancock
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

BayWa r.e to launch pilot solar-plus-hydrogen project in Netherlands

News

US ROUND-UP: Hecate Energy plans New York State’s largest PV plant, Orbital Energy wins EPC contract for Arkansas project

News

R.Power issues green bond to finance European solar portfolio expansion

News

First Solar to double US manufacturing capacity with new 3.3GW Ohio plant

News

Maxeon shuffles board of directors

News

A2A, Ardian sign deal to cooperate on multi-billion-euro clean project pipeline

News

IEA: Clean energy spending in developing countries must hit US$1trn to reach net zero by 2050

News

SNEC 2021: Jiang Tai on the role of insurance to offset rising materials prices

News

How JA Solar is responding to materials price increases

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Mytilineos lands Total Eren EPC contract, Clenergy pens deal for 150MW in China

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The Sinnewetterstoff Hydrogen pilot project in the Netherlands. Image: BayWa r.e.

Renewables group BayWa r.e. and its Dutch subsidiary GroenLeven have partnered with Netherlands energy network operator Alliander to build a pilot green hydrogen project powered with a 50MWp solar farm.

The companies launched the SinneWetterstof Hydrogen Pilot Project in Autumn 2020, and expect it to come online later this year.

Willem de Vries, project manager at GroenLeven said the project will provide “valuable insights” into how electrolysers can be used to store green energy, as well as how well the system can adapt to the variable nature of a solar park’s power generation.

BayWa r.e has also signed a deal with biogas station group Orangegas, which will offtake the green hydrogen from the project and distribute it throughout its own refuelling stations in the Netherlands.

BayWa r.e’s corporate strategy manager for energy, policy and sustainability, Manfred Groh, said the pilot project will enable more renewable energy capacity to be installed across Europe

“The smart deployment of electrolysers can help reduce the need to invest in new grid connections or extensions,” he said.

“This will further enable the installation of more renewable plants in Europe. Economies of scale in solar and wind generation are crucial for lowest cost power supply for electrolysis.”

The European Union has pledged to make green hydrogen a key feature in the bloc’s decarbonisation goals, aiming to have more than 6GW of renewable hydrogen electrolysers installed by 2024 and then over 40GW by the end of the decade.

Speaking as part of the Green Hydrogen Summit last month, a number of industry players advised that data from green hydrogen pilot projects should be made available to help enable the future bankability of larger installations.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
alliander, baywa r.e., european union, geronleven, green hydrogen, netherlands solar, solar hybrid, solar-plus-hydrogen

Read Next

US ROUND-UP: Hecate Energy plans New York State’s largest PV plant, Orbital Energy wins EPC contract for Arkansas project

June 10, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including developments from Hecate Energy, BayWa r.e. and Orbital Solar Services.

A2A, Ardian sign deal to cooperate on multi-billion-euro clean project pipeline

June 9, 2021
Italian utility A2A has said it will be able to accelerate its renewable generation growth plans thanks to a new partnership with investment house Ardian, as the partners establish what they claim will be Italy’s second-largest platform focused on the energy transition.

US Energy Secretary launches call to slash green hydrogen costs by 80%

June 8, 2021
The US Department of Energy (DOE) aims to bring the cost of making clean hydrogen down 80% in 10 years as part of a wider call for new developments in the energy sector.

Abu Dhabi to host green hydrogen and ammonia facility powered by 800MW of solar

May 27, 2021
Plans have been revealed for a US$1 billion green hydrogen and ammonia facility in Abu Dhabi that will be powered by a dedicated 800MW solar project.

EU should aim for 45% renewable energy and 870GW of installed solar by 2030, SPE says

May 26, 2021
Trade association SolarPower Europe (SPE) has called on the European Union to increase the share of renewables in final energy demand to at least 45% by 2030, a move it says would put the bloc on track to deliver on the 1.5° Paris Agreement scenario.

BayWa r.e. snaps up 600MW French solar and wind portfolio

May 26, 2021
Solar developer and distributor BayWa r.e. has acquired French wind and solar developer Enerpole to grow its presence in the country’s renewable energy sector.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

News

How JA Solar is responding to materials price increases

News

R.Power issues green bond to finance European solar portfolio expansion

News

First Solar to double US manufacturing capacity with new 3.3GW Ohio plant

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Mytilineos lands Total Eren EPC contract, Clenergy pens deal for 150MW in China

News

Tackling solar’s polysilicon crisis, part one: Supply chain flexibility, differentiation and rigorous testing

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021