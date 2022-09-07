Subscribe
Bboxx acquires distributed solar provider PEG Africa

By Jules Scully
Bboxx now operates in ten markets. Image: Bboxx.

Pay-as-you-go solar company Bboxx has gained access to four additional African markets with the acquisition of distributed energy resources provider PEG Africa.

Offering a solution that allows customers to pay for and own solar systems through monthly instalments, PEG has expanded rapidly across West Africa, reaching 1 million people with its solar home systems in Senegal, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Mali, according to Bboxx.

PEG customers will now benefit from Bboxx’s platform, which offers products and services including solar home systems, clean cooking solutions, finance products and mobile phone technology.

UK-headquartered Bboxx launched a service earlier this year to provide renewable energy solutions to off-grid communities in Africa.

The company has since joined forces with telecommunications company Orange to launch a solar mini-grid project to help accelerate clean energy access for households in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

With the acquisition of PEG, Bboxx said it consolidates its position as a provider of clean energy solutions in Africa, with more than 35MW of installed solar capacity.

“In West Africa alone, there are over 150 million people with no access to electricity. By gaining access to new markets and utilising PEG’s impressive operational experience, we will strive to change that,” said Mansoor Hamayun, CEO and co-founder of Bboxx.

