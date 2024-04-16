Subscribe To Premium
Renewables developer BECIS secures US$50 million for expansion in Southeast Asia

By Simon Yuen
PV Price Watch: polysilicon price falls again to US$6.49/kg, tightening manufacturers’ margins

Mahindra Susten develops 153MW hybrid project in India

Queensland announces US$3.5 million plan for module recycling and growing large-scale renewables industry

Japanese power company Jera to develop 20GW renewables by 2035

Europe announces Solar Charter to support PV manufacturing

GameChange Solar and JZNEE to build 3GW tracker component manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia

Econergy begins commercial operations at 92MW solar project in Romania

Brazil: Soltec sells 400MW site, Recurrent Energy finances 152MW PV project

National, nodal or zonal: potential of different pricing structures in the world’s energy markets

BECIS solar PV plant
BECIS plans to expand business and launch energy solutions in five Southeast Asian countries and India. Image: BECIS

Singaporean commercial and industrial (C&I) renewables developer BECIS has secured US$50 million to expand business in Southeast Asia and India.

British International Investment, the UK’s development finance institution, and Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO provided the funds for BECIS to expand business and launch energy solutions in Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and India. While BECIS did not specify how the money would be invested, the company aims to grow its rooftop solar portfolio to about 350MW of installed capacity by 2025.

“The funding will enable us to further expand our operations and accelerate the adoption of sustainable energy solutions in the region,” said Eren Ergin, CEO of BECIS.

BECIS offers rooftop solar, storage, bio energy and energy efficiency solutions to businesses and communities across Asia.

Southeast Asian countries have been increasing their renewables portfolio in recent years. According to Global Energy Monitor, the ten members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), plus Timor-Leste, have over 28GW of operating utility-scale solar and wind capacity, up 20% from the end of 2022.

Vietnam, which has 13GW of operating solar capacity, is ahead of the Philippines and Malaysia, which have 2.3GW and 1.6GW of capacity respectively. All Southeast Asian countries, aside from Brunei, Laos and Timor-Leste, have operating solar projects as of the end of 2023. The 11 countries’ total installed capacity of 18.7GW of solar power is greater than the 9.4GW of installed wind capacity currently in operation.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the Solar Finance & Investment Asia Summit in Singapore, 24-25 September. The event will bring together the most influential leaders representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across the Asia-Pacific region on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail. For more information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

24 September 2024
Singapore, Asia
Returning after a short hiatus, the re-launched 8th Annual Solar Finance and Investment Asia Summit brings together the most influential leaders representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across the Asia-Pacific region on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
