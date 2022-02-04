Solar Media
News

Biden administration confirms Section 201 extension, bifacial exemption

By Liam Stoker
News
President Joe Biden during a visit to a National Renewable Energy Laboratory facility in Colorado in September 2020. Image: NREL.

Section 201 tariffs on solar imports to the US will be extended by four years, however bifacial panels will continue to be exempt and the tariff rate quota for cell imports doubled.

US President Joe Biden’s administration confirmed the decision today, just two days before the existing Trump-era tariffs were due to expire, with the decision matching reports that emerged last week.

While Biden has stated he has agreed with the US International Trade Commission’s recommendation to extend the tariffs, essentially confirming that duties are necessary to prevent or remedy serious injury of the US’ domestic PV manufacturing sector, the president has made select tweaks to the tariffs.

Increasing the tariff rate quota for cell imports to 5GW will enable twice the amount of solar PV cells to enter the US without incurring the tariffs, paving the way for greater module assembly to take place.

But it is the continued exemption for bifacial panels which will prove the most significant boon for the US solar market, with the majority of module imports to the US in recent years being bifacial.

The change has been welcomed by the US solar industry, with the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) noting that bifacial panels are still not available “at scale” by US manufacturers.

“Today’s decision recognises the importance of this innovative technology in helping to improve power output and lower costs in the utility segment. It is a massive step forward in producing clean energy in America and in tackling climate change,” Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO at SEIA, said today.

The decision is, however, likely to be contentious within the ranks of US-based manufacturers. Earlier this week First Solar chief executive, writing for publication Real Clear Energy, argued that an exemption for bifacial panels would all but render the tariffs useless, writing that “an extension to the Section 201 safeguard that does not include bifacial panels is no safeguard at all”.

More to follow…

