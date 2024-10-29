Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

‘Entire Fortune 500’ looking at clean energy tax credits

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

QatarEnergy buys into 1.25GW Iraq PV project with TotalEnergies

News

Verano Energy starts construction on 200MW solar project in Argentina

News

‘Entire Fortune 500’ looking at clean energy tax credits

News

Inside LONGi’s Hi-MO 9, the ‘ultimate’ c-Si technology

Features, Interviews

Queensland, Australia, elects new right-wing government prompting fears over renewable energy targets

News

GCL posts US$400 million losses in Q1-3 2024

News

DTE Energy powers 150MW solar PV plant in Michigan, US

News

Swift Current Energy brings 138MW PV project to commercial operation

News

PV Price Watch: Silicon trading sluggish; Chinese PV association calls for RMB0.68/w floor price for modules

Features, Editors' Blog

German solar industry criticises C&I rooftop solar changes as ‘not feasible’

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Anemoi Energy Storage project.
The Anemoi project is a a 200 MW/400 MWh battery energy storage system. Image: Anemoi Energy Storage.

The whole of the Fortune 500 is looking into clean energy tax credit transferability deals, according to tax credit investment banking firm Foss & Company.

Advanced manufacturing tax credit incentives in the US clean energy space could also grow to be worth billions of dollars a year.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

This is the opinion of managing director Bryen Alperin, who spoke to our colleagues at Energy-Storage.news Premium exclusively last week. While much of this discussion centred on the battery industry, considering Foss & Co’s recent investment in Plus Power’s Anemoi battery energy storage system (BESS) in Texas, Alperin noted that the ability to transfer tax credits, such as the 45X manufacturing credit, could be a significant part of the US clean energy sector in the coming years.

The 45X rules are a key component of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), and the Department of the Treasury finalised its terms last week. Most notably, companies will be able to receive tax credits for investing in clean energy manufacturing industries, and include the costs of materials and extraction when calculating tax credits, which could be a boon to the US solar sector, which has seen significant investment as the US looks to reduce its reliance on Chinese-made solar products.

“The 45X area seems to be ramping up with lots of manufacturing projects being built,” said Alperin. “We don’t know how large that market could get but it could become billions a year. That market will basically be straight transferability.”

This transferability component has grown to be a market in its own right, with the sheer volume of deals being signed, and the number of companies eager to strike such deals, growing exponentially. Figures from Crux show that, in the third quarter of this year, advanced manufacturing technologies accounted for the majority of tax credit transfer deals in the US, demonstrating growing appetite for clean energy manufacturing tax credit transfers.

“Pre-IRA, there were maybe 50 or 60 companies involved in tax credits at high volumes,” Alperin told Energy-Storage.news Premium. “Now, I would say the entire Fortune 500 is either actively participating or is starting to. That’s partially down to transferability but also the IRA as a whole creating awareness of these tax credits.”

Read the full interview with Alperin on Energy-Storage.news Premium here.

UPCOMING EVENT

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

13 November 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST
This webinar by PVcase will provide an understanding of data risk for renewable energy projects and the challenges it poses, providing you with practical strategies and best practices to ensure data accuracy and reliability throughout your entire project. You'll explore innovative solutions offered by PVcase, including end-to-end automation, high-fidelity data analysis, and seamless data transfer, which can transform solar project development. By staying informed about the latest challenges and leveraging cutting-edge technology, you'll maximise project success, protect financial investments, and contribute to the broader goal of accelerating the clean energy transition. Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance the success and reliability of your solar developments.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit, americas, Foss & Company, Inflation Reduction Act, manufacturing, storage, tax credits, transferability, us

Read Next

DTE Energy reaches commercial operation of Sauk Solar, a PV plant in Michigan

DTE Energy powers 150MW solar PV plant in Michigan, US

October 28, 2024
This is the first of a six solar PV park portfolio, from US energy company DTE Energy, which has a combined capacity of 800MW.
Close-up of First Solar-made solar panels from a PV project in the US state of Texas by Swift Current Energy

Swift Current Energy brings 138MW PV project to commercial operation

October 28, 2024
The site has deployed US thin-film cadmium telluride (CdTe) module manufacturer First Solar’s Series 7 modules.
The 260MW Impact Solar project in Texas was completed last year. Image: Lightsource BP.

bp completes acquisition of solar developer Lightsource bp; begins hunt for ‘strategic partner’

October 28, 2024
Oil and gas major bp has officially acquired solar PV developer Lightsource bp, securing the remaining 50.03% interest in the company.
A Pine Creek Renewables project.

US ROUND-UP: Pine Gate and Enfinity secure finance, ENGIE signs PPA with Google

October 25, 2024
Pine Gate Renewables and Enfinity Global have secured financing, and ENGIE has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Google.
A Lihao Clean Energy project.

Lihao Clean Energy plans to build a polysilicon plant in Angola

October 25, 2024
Sonangol and Qinghai Lihao Clean Energy plan to build a polysilicon plant, which will produce PV modules made of quartz ore, in Angola.
US secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen makes a speech.

US Treasury finalises 45X Advanced Manufacturing tax credit rules

October 24, 2024
The US Treasury has finalised its rules for the 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Tax Credit under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

bp completes acquisition of solar developer Lightsource bp; begins hunt for ‘strategic partner’

News

GCL posts US$400 million losses in Q1-3 2024

News

Queensland, Australia, elects new right-wing government prompting fears over renewable energy targets

News

European Commission invests in 3GW of solar PV manufacturing from Trina Solar and FuturaSun

News

German solar industry criticises C&I rooftop solar changes as ‘not feasible’

News

EUROPE ROUND-UP: EIB backs Croatian project, Sonnedix advances Polish facility, Sunrock to partner with BMW

News

Upcoming Events

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

Upcoming Webinars
November 5, 2024
10am GMT

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.