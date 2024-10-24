Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

US Treasury finalises 45X Advanced Manufacturing tax credit rules

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

Trina Solar i-TOPCon solar cell reaches 25.9% efficiency, supplies 1GW Vertex modules

News

US Treasury finalises 45X Advanced Manufacturing tax credit rules

News

Arctech signs 2.3GW tracker deal for Saudi Arabia’s Haden project

News

NextEra Energy targets 81GW of renewables and energy storage by 2027

News

Why PV’s patent battles are heating up

Features, Long Reads

Enphase lowers Q4 revenue forecast off the back of slow sales

News

JinkoSolar launches Tiger Neo 3.0 range of TOPCon modules

News

EDP trials automated construction technology on Spanish PV project

News

AES Andes commissions 211MW solar-plus-storage plant in Chile

News

‘Low hanging fruit is gone’ for US solar developers, says EDP CEO

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
US secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen makes a speech.
“These investments are creating good-paying jobs, strengthening US supply chains and lowering costs for American consumers and businesses,” said US secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen. Image: SIFMA via Flickr.

The US Department of the Treasury (DOT) has finalised its rules for the 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Tax Credit, as part of the US’ ongoing efforts to encourage greater domestic production of components and technologies integral to the clean energy transition.

The 45X tax credit aims to incentivise clean energy manufacturing by offering tax credits for companies who base manufacturing facilities in the US, and is a key component of the landmark Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) legislation passed in 2022. Since the passage of the IRA, the US solar sector has received around US$19 billion in private investment, alongside a further US$77 billion in the batteries industry and US$8 billion in the wind sector, and lawmakers are keen for this level of investment to continue.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“These investments are creating good-paying jobs, strengthening US supply chains and lowering costs for American consumers and businesses,” said US secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen. “The final rules announced today will help companies continue to invest and innovate in the US as we buildout our clean energy economy.” 

The DOT noted that many of the credit’s rules are in line with the proposed regulations first released in December 2023, which sought to offer tax breaks until 2029, before beginning to phase out such credits from 2030 onwards for a number of technologies, including PV cells and modules.

Securing the supply chain

However, the DOT added that one change to the December 2023 proposal, following consultation with industry, is that now taxpayers will be able to include materials and extraction costs in production costs, “providing certain conditions are met”, potentially opening up more of the companies’ expenditure to potential tax credits.

This change will, in particular, seek to deliver a holistic supply chain for clean energy technologies, from the initial extraction of materials to the assembly of components and devices, such as cells and wafers.

“These final rules will help strengthen energy dominance while reducing emissions and levelling the playing field for US companies to onshore production of critical clean energy technologies—mitigating our competitors’ market manipulation,” said US secretary of energy Jennifer Granholm.

Granholm’s comments about “our competitors” likely refer to China, which has historically dominated the PV manufacturing industry, producing solar products at a significantly lower cost than the US and Europe. According to figures from Wood Mackenzie, as of July this year, the average price of a module in the US was around US$0.27/w, compared to just US$0.11/w in China.

Earlier this year, a bipartisan group of senators introduced the “American Tax Dollars for American Solar Manufacturing Act”, which sought to exclude Chinese manufacturers from accessing IRA manufacturing tax credits. The bill followed on the heels of leading Chinese manufacturer Trina Solar announcing plans to build a module manufacturing facility in Texas, and being able to produce solar products at a cost closer to that of the Chinese industry leaders will be essential to the sustenance of the US solar manufacturing sector.

Support from SEIA and ACORE

Today’s announcement was greeted warmly by the industry, with the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), a trade body, commending the finalisation of “one of the most influential policies” in the US manufacturing space.

“As a result of these rules, investments in American workers and factories are here to stay,” said SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper. “Whether it’s solar panel manufacturing in Georgia, steel rolling in Pennsylvania, or mineral production in Montana, the solar and storage industry is committed to making homegrown solar products. 

“We commend Treasury and the Biden administration for their continued efforts to support domestic manufacturing and invest in our energy independence.”

This was echoed by the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), which noted that in the last two years, over US$75 billion has been invested in clean energy manufacturing in the US, across technologies.

“ACORE deeply appreciates the work the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) did to finalize the Section 45X credit,” said Ray Long, president and CEO of ACORE. “The final rule issued today retains the applicability of direct pay and transferability, and provides needed flexibility for a broad range of US businesses to fully leverage the benefits and create American jobs.

“While we continue to analyse the market impacts of the final rule, we look forward to our continued partnership with the agencies on regulations that further accelerate America’s clean energy transition.”

UPCOMING EVENT

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

24 October 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Recent changes in legislation around the world have spurred a new wave of factory building globally with new factories in the U.S., Europe and Southeast Asia. Increased ESG requirements in Europe mean that module buyers are applying new criteria to their module selection process and will be considering PV modules from new suppliers and manufacturers located outside of China. This creates new challenges for testing and inspection of PV Modules as they consider new module suppliers and update their due diligence processes.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

13 November 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST
This webinar by PVcase will provide an understanding of data risk for renewable energy projects and the challenges it poses, providing you with practical strategies and best practices to ensure data accuracy and reliability throughout your entire project. You'll explore innovative solutions offered by PVcase, including end-to-end automation, high-fidelity data analysis, and seamless data transfer, which can transform solar project development. By staying informed about the latest challenges and leveraging cutting-edge technology, you'll maximise project success, protect financial investments, and contribute to the broader goal of accelerating the clean energy transition. Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance the success and reliability of your solar developments.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit, americas, Inflation Reduction Act, IRA, legislation, manufacturing, policy, section 45x, us

Read Next

The Sonoran Solar Energy Center project in Arizona has 260MW of solar PV capacity and 260MW/1GWh of BESS

NextEra Energy targets 81GW of renewables and energy storage by 2027

October 24, 2024
US utility NextEra Energy Partners has planned to have a renewables and energy storage portfolio of 81GW by 2027.
An Enphase Energy factory.

Enphase lowers Q4 revenue forecast off the back of slow sales

October 24, 2024
Enphase Energy posted revenue of US$380.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, and sold around 1.7 million microinverters.
Solar panels from a project from developer EDP Renewables

‘Low hanging fruit is gone’ for US solar developers, says EDP CEO

October 23, 2024
Ganapathy said that her company has consciously established solar, storage and wind projects in a “broad mix” of US states
sandhya-ganapathy
Premium

‘We only want green electrons’

October 23, 2024
PV Talk: Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO of EDP Renewables North America, tells Will Norman why corporate hunger for clean energy is driving demand for solar in the US.
Post-Hurricane Milton: D3Energy's floating solar system amid a flooded parking lot in Orlando

D3Energy’s floating solar systems withstand Hurricane Milton impact

October 23, 2024
Floating solar (FPV) systems from D3Energy, a US-based FPV developer, have withstood the impact of Hurricane Milton in Florida, US.
A Trina Solar manufacturing plant.

Trina Solar sues Canadian Solar over alleged TOPCon patent infringement in the US

October 23, 2024
Filed in the US District Court for the District of Delaware, the lawsuit is in regard to two of Trina Solar's TOPCon patents.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

‘Low hanging fruit is gone’ for US solar developers, says EDP CEO

News

US Department of Treasury includes solar ingots and wafers in 25% tax credit

News

Alight Energy, 3Flash to build 120MW solar project in Finland

News

‘We can cement our role as a clean energy superpower’, hears All-Energy Australia 2024

News

New methodology offers improved inverter lifetime prediction

News

Saudi Arabia confirms bidders for 3.6GW solar tender

News

Upcoming Events

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

Upcoming Webinars
November 5, 2024
10am GMT

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.