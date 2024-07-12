Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

BKW inks PPA to offer Nestlé power for its German operations

By Simon Yuen
Projects
Europe

Latest

BKW inks PPA to offer Nestlé power for its German operations

News

IRENA: 14% year-on-year growth in renewable power capacity additions, 16.4% needed to meet 2030 targets

News

China boasts two-thirds of utility-scale solar and wind projects under construction

News

Maxeon faces lawsuit over alleged damages to investors

News

Green Gold Energy receives consent for 108MW solar-plus-storage project in South Australia

News

Ingeteam to supply inverters for 93MW Victoria, Australia, solar PV project

News

New Zealand’s first ‘high-value’ agriPV solar farm revealed

News

Iberdrola signs PPA with Burger King, supplies power from 553MW solar PV plant in Spain

News

Dimension Renewable Energy unveils new name, plans to operate 500MW community solar projects

News

Huawei ushering in new era of smart renewable energy generators

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
BKW Nestle
Nestlé will continue to invest in new renewables plants to source power. Image: BKW

Swiss Utility BKW Energie AG has signed a power purchase agreement with food and beverage company Nestlé in Germany.

Nestlé Germany will procure electricity from BKW’s solar PV plants from July onwards though the total capacity of the agreement was not detailed. Its production sites in Hamburg, Neuss and Biessenhofen will be entirely powered by renewables moving forward.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Nestlé Germany has signed PPAs with BKW and other energy suppliers to procure 80GWh of electricity annually from German wind power and solar PV systems by the end of 2026. Currently, the annual energy requirement of the German Nestlé sites is around 113GWh. With the new measures, Nestlé Germany will increase the proportion of electricity generated directly from renewables to around 70%.

Jörg Schmitt, environment and sustainability manager for Nestlé’s German production sites, said that the company’s goal is to “increase electrification through the use of industrial heat pumps and the associated reduction in fossil fuels”.

“It is important to us that we use electricity from renewable energies at our sites, which comes from German solar PV systems and wind farms,” he said.

Meanwhile in Germany, it generated more power from renewable energy sources in the first half of 2024 than at any other time in its history, according to a report from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE).

Solar PV generated 32.4TWh over the period, a 15% increase from the same period in 2023. Wind generation led the pack “by far” with 73.4TWh, Fraunhofer said, constituting 34.1% of the total net public electricity generation. In total – including hydropower and biomass as well as solar and wind – renewable sources generated 140TWh of power, a “new record”.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
BKW, europe, nestle, power purchase agreement, ppa, pv power plants, solar pv

Read Next

EDP's 19MW distributed solar project in China's Anhui province. Credit: EDP

China boasts two-thirds of utility-scale solar and wind projects under construction

July 12, 2024
China is building two-thirds of new solar and wind projects globally as it is building 180GW of utility-scale of solar generation capacity.
The project will incorporate 91.7MWh of battery energy storage. Image: Green Gold Energy.

Green Gold Energy receives consent for 108MW solar-plus-storage project in South Australia

July 12, 2024
Solar developer Green Gold Energy revealed on Thursday (11 July) that it has received development approval to construct a 108MW solar farm in South Australia.
Image: Enel Green Power

Ingeteam to supply inverters for 93MW Victoria, Australia, solar PV project

July 12, 2024
Spanish inverter manufacturer Ingeteam has signed a supply agreement for Enel Green Power Australia’s 93MW Girgarre solar farm.
Visualisation of the Lincoln University agriPV solar farm. Image: Lincoln University.

New Zealand’s first ‘high-value’ agriPV solar farm revealed

July 12, 2024
Lincoln University revealed plans on Wednesday (10 July) to develop New Zealand’s first ‘high-value’ agrivoltaic (agriPV) solar farm.
Iberdrola's hybrid solar-wind project located in Castille and Leon, Spain. Credit: Iberdrola

Iberdrola signs PPA with Burger King, supplies power from 553MW solar PV plant in Spain

July 11, 2024
Iberdrola has signed a power purchase agreement with fast food chain Burger King to supply power from part of a 553MW solar PV plant. 
Dimension Energy

Dimension Renewable Energy unveils new name, plans to operate 500MW community solar projects

July 11, 2024
Dimension Renewable Energy has announced a new name and a plan to operate 500MW community solar projects by the end of next year.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Major Chinese solar manufacturers report losses in H1 2024 due to increased competition

News

US manufacturer Toledo Solar ceases operations

News

Iberdrola signs PPA with Burger King, supplies power from 553MW solar PV plant in Spain

News

Recurrent Energy inks solar PV PPA for 115MWp project in Spain

News

CEA: AD/CVD could raise US-made PV prices by 15 cents/watt

News

Europe received 43% of Chinese PV exports in Jan-May 2024

News

Upcoming Events

From Cell to Complete AC System Integration with Trina Storage Elementa 2

Upcoming Webinars
July 31, 2024
1:00 PM (BST) / 2:00PM (CEST)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile
© Solar Media Limited 2024