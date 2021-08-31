Solar Media
Blackfinch targets core European solar markets in US$412m fundraise

By Charlie Duffield
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Blackfinch targets core European solar markets in US$412m fundraise

Blackfinch has a seed portfolio of assets worth £232 million. Image: BRET.

Blackfinch Renewable European Income Trust (BRET) has announced its intent to raise up to £300 million (US$412 million) via a float to invest in renewable energy projects across Europe.

The intent to float, signalled today, will see BRET raise up to £300 million to invest in operational, in-construction and construction-ready renewable energy infrastructure assets in core European markets such as Portugal, Italy and Poland.

The company has a seed portfolio of assets worth around £232 million which are under option for purchase, with a further pipeline of assets worth in excess of £500 million which are under negotiation.

BRET’s initial focus is on investments in solar, wind and hydro assets, with a secondary focus on other assets including in hydrogen, storage and central district heating.

Commenting on the proposed IPO, Anthony Marsh, chairman at BRET, said: “Demand for renewable energy in Europe is enormous, and there is a critical undersupply,” adding that the investment trust would create a “portfolio of European renewable energy infrastructure assets capable of generating stable long-term cash flows”.

Richard Cook, chief executive officer of Blackfinch Group, added: “Blackfinch has a well-established track record of investment in the renewable energy sector. We look forward to using our experience and expertise in our role as investment manager and asset manager to generate the attractive dividend returns and capital growth that BRET is targeting.”

Blackfinch said it believes there is a robust flow of transaction opportunities available across Portugal, Italy and Poland in particular, as well as the UK, and that these countries provide a source of attractive investment opportunities.

For example, Portugal will carry out its third solar auction this September, with 500MW of floating PV capacity set to be allocated. Meanwhile, Poland has firmly established itself as the market to watch for PV deployment, as the country weans itself off coal-generation and aims to obtain 23% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

LONGi profits increase despite ‘moderate’ capacity utilisation rate adjustments in H1

August 31, 2021
LONGi Solar recorded a 21% leap in net profit in the first half of the year despite what it described as a “moderate” adjustment to capacity utilisation rates in the wake of market demand.

Q CELLS invests in a portfolio of solar-plus-storage projects by Amped Solutions

August 27, 2021
Module manufacturer and energy solutions company Q CELLS North America has invested in a portfolio of solar-plus-storage projects developed by Amped Solutions via a grid equity investment
REZtoring solar investor confidence in Australia

August 27, 2021
As several large investors exit Australia, Alice Grundy takes a look at how transmission infrastructure and future policies are denting investor confidence while initiatives like the Renewable Energy Zones are creating new potential.

SCHMID Technology Guangdong gets minority investment from XJ Capital

August 25, 2021
Equipment manufacturer SCHMID Technology Guangdong has received a “significant minority investment” from Chinese investor XJ Capital in a boost to its PV business

Tongwei profits nearly treble as polysilicon, 210mm cell expansion plans take shape

August 23, 2021
Tongwei reported a near-trebling of profit in the first half of 2021 as prices rose throughout the solar value chain.

European solar broke records in June and July but more progress needed

August 20, 2021
Solar PV plants generated 10% of the EU-27’s electricity demand during June and July this year, new analysis by energy thinktank Ember has found.

Revenue soars, but JA Solar plans upstream investments as costs surge as well

Q CELLS invests in a portfolio of solar-plus-storage projects by Amped Solutions

NextEra calls on US authorities to reveal members of group behind new anti-dumping petition

Hevel completes ‘first’ off-grid hybrid PV plant in Russian Arctic

Growatt releases new off-grid inverter

Uzbekistan inaugurates country’s first utility-scale solar project ahead of PV rush

