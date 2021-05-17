Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Portugal plans auction for 500MW of floating PV this September

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Portugal plans auction for 500MW of floating PV this September

News

ERG to invest €1.9 billion in renewables development

News

PODCAST: The renewables materials crisis deepens, exclusive Honeywell interview

News

Portuguese grid operator targets €900m investment to enable renewables transition

News

Spain could deploy 3.5GW of additional self-consumption PV thanks to new grants

News

Study suggests new route for perovskite solar cells

News

Solar sector ‘must remain vigilant’ in meeting human rights standards, trade body says

News

ACORE: Transmission ITC could spur 42GW of wind and solar capacity

News

Greek solar sector looks to overcome grid issues and limited land availability

Editors' Blog, Features

Canadian Solar invests in battery storage software company Habitat Energy

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A 220kWp floating solar pilot project from EDP at the Alto Rabagão dam in the north of Portugal. Image: EDP.

Portugal will carry out its third solar auction this September, with 500MW of floating PV capacity set to be allocated.

Following auctions in 2019 and 2020 that both resulted in record-low prices, the country’s government will now look to support the deployment of floating solar on at least seven reservoirs through its next tender process.

Environmental restrictions mean that unlike last year’s auction, energy storage will not feature, a spokesperson from Portugal’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Action told PV Tech.

In an interview with local media Antena 1 and Jornal de Negócios, Environment Minister João Pedro Matos Fernandes said most of the reservoirs that will host the floating PV projects are next to hydropower plants, enabling them to make use of existing grid infrastructure. One of the selected dams, Alto Rabagão, already hosts a 220kWp floating solar pilot project from Portuguese utility EDP.

While the pre-qualification for the auction has yet to open, Matos Fernandes said: “Judging by what happened in the last auctions, we will have many bidders.”

With Portugal aiming to cover 80% of its total power demand from renewables by 2030, by which time 9GW of solar PV is expected to be deployed in the country, the move to auction floating solar capacity forms part of government efforts to avoid potential land availability issues in the future.

Portugal’s State Secretary of Energy João Galamba said last November that the new format could reduce land availability risks, as developers won’t have to find suitable sites themselves: “If we move to these sorts of auctions with non-conventional surfaces, land and surface will be different, because they will be predesignated, and not something for the promoter to find, rent or buy.”

There were plans to also include land beside motorways to host solar projects in the upcoming auction, however this will not feature this year.

Last year’s solar auction awarded 670MW of capacity and saw Spanish renewables company Enerland post the record bid of €11.14/MWh for a 10MW lot. Both Portugal’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Action as well as winning bidders from the auction recently confirmed to PV Tech that project developments are progressing as planned.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
auction, auctions and tenders, floating pv, floating solar, portugal

Read Next

Germany’s planned solar auctions expansion ‘not sufficient’, trade bodies say

April 26, 2021
Germany’s renewable energy sector has said new government plans to more than triple the PV capacity included in next year’s auctions do not go far enough in supporting long-term solar deployment.

PPA market to boost solar deployment in Spain and Portugal alongside auctions

April 14, 2021
While recent solar auctions in Spain and Portugal have made headlines with low prices and high levels of participation, the power purchase agreement market will be key to helping both countries reach their 2030 solar deployment targets, it was suggested during a panel discussion.

Calls for simplified permitting to support growth of floating solar segment

April 14, 2021
Solar industry players should collaborate with governments and regulators to overcome floating PV permitting and bankability issues and unlock the potential of the technology in Europe, a panel has concluded.

PODCAST: Floating solar riding the crest of a wave and the rise of long-duration energy storage

April 12, 2021
The April 2021 episode of the Solar Media Podcast, sponsored by Honeywell, is now available to stream, featuring lessons from Asia on how to push floating solar forward.

LONGi secures module supply deal for 190MW of projects in Malaysia

April 9, 2021
LONGi Solar will supply its high-efficiency modules to two projects in Malaysia totalling 190MW that were awarded in the third round of country’s large-scale solar tender programme.

Iberdrola creates JV with insurance firm to invest in 1GW of Spanish renewables

April 8, 2021
Iberdrola has formed a strategic alliance with insurance company Mapfre that will initially invest in 230MW of clean energy projects in Spain, including 130MW of solar PV.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PODCAST: The renewables materials crisis deepens, exclusive Honeywell interview

News

Portuguese grid operator targets €900m investment to enable renewables transition

News

Study suggests new route for perovskite solar cells

News

Solar sector ‘must remain vigilant’ in meeting human rights standards, trade body says

News

ACORE: Transmission ITC could spur 42GW of wind and solar capacity

News

Greek solar sector looks to overcome grid issues and limited land availability

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Global PV Module Supply: Materials Sourcing, Traceability & Company Rankings

Upcoming Webinars
June 3, 2021

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021