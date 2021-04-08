Solar Media
News

BlackRock raises US$4.8 billion for renewables investment

By Edith Hancock
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

BlackRock raises US$4.8 billion for renewables investment

News

Tata Power Solar ramps up cell and module manufacturing capacity to 1.1GW

News

Violet Power insists US solar manufacturing plans unaffected by strategic alliance collapse

News

Iberdrola creates JV with insurance firm to invest in 1GW of Spanish renewables

News

ACWA Power signs final agreements for 200MW PV project in Egypt

News

Norway sovereign wealth fund eyes renewables investments after debut deal

News

AES Corporation closes secures US$301 million debt facility for US community solar portfolio

News

US ROUND-UP: BayWa r.e. forms distribution deal with REC, iSun enters large-scale EPC market, Arctech tracker gets UL certification

News

Intersolar North America postponed until 2022

News

Dutch utility Eneco to double solar and wind capacity to 2.5GW in five years

News
BlackRock bought US PV developer Distributed Solar Development last year. Image: BlackRock

Asset managing giant BlackRock has raised US$4.8 billion from institutional investors to fund renewable power generation projects in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

BlackRock has closed the third fund of its Global Renewable Power Fund (GRPIF), securing investment from a range of pension funds, foundations, family offices and insurance companies from 18 countries.

The announcement comes after BlackRock managed to break its own fundraising record with the same GRPIF vehicle last April, bringing in US$5.1 billion in commitments from investors, two years after fundraising began.

David Giordano, global head of BlackRock Renewable Power, said that the investment has the potential to “generate attractive risk adjusted returns and stable cash yields” for institutional investors, and called the latest funding round “a testament to the strong global demand for renewable power assets”.

The GRPIF III fund has already invested in a handful of renewable power generation projects worldwide including onshore wind in Europe, solar in Asia, and distributed solar generation in the US.

BlackRock’s GRPIF series sits alongside its renewables-only GRP franchise, which has invested in more than 250 wind and solar projects to date, and oversees US$9 billion of client capital. An earlier fund, GRPIF II, fully acquired US commercial and industrial PV developer Distributed Solar Development (DSD) from GE Renewable Energy last November.

blackrock, blackrock real assets, distributed solar development, institutional investors, renewables investment

