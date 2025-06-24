Subscribe To Premium
BluPine Energy secures US$290 million for 150MW Karnataka solar plant

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Recurrent Energy secures financing to build 124MW Italian PV portfolio and co-locate BESS

BluPine Energy secures US$290 million for 150MW Karnataka solar plant

GameChange Solar to ship 715MW trackers to ‘challenging environments’ across LATAM

Global solar sector needs more balanced investment, says Global Solar Council

Polysilicon sector could see shortage by 2028 if leaders cut production

OMV Petrom, Enery JV to build 400MW solar PV in Bulgaria

Western Australia’s Lithium Universe secures rights for MJHT PV module recycling tech

Waaree Energies relocates 6GW vertically-integrated manufacturing plant in India

Understanding and mitigating voltage collapse in solar power systems

China exceeds 92GW of new PV in May, cumulative capacity officially surpasses 1TW

The project is being developed by BluPine Energy’s wholly owned subsidiary, Solarcraft Power India. Image: BluPine Energy via LinkedIn.
Indian renewable energy platfrom BluPine Energy has raised INR2,416 billion (US$290 million) in debt sanctions for its 150MW power project in Aland, Karnataka. 

The project is being developed by Gurugram, Haryana-headquartered BluPine Energy’s wholly owned subsidiary, Solarcraft Power India, as part of the 1,500MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) tender issued by the Indian public sector undertaking (PSU) Navratna company Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) in 2023. 

Sanjeev Bhatia, chief financial officer at BluPine Energy, highlighted that this financial assistance facilitates them in building other FDRE projects, which will include solar, wind and battery energy storage assets. The projects will provide critical support to distribution companies (DISCOMs) during peak demand hours.

Standard Chartered led the financing, acting as primary lender, green coordinator and account bank for the project. 

Prasad Hegde, regional head of infrastructure and the development finance group, India and South Asia at Standard Chartered, added that the bank is seeking to mobilise US$300 billion in sustainable finance by 2030 to build India as a key sustainable finance market and support the country’s renewable energy ambition. 

Backed by London-based investment firm Actis through its US$800 million Energy Fund, BluPine Energy is developing a renewable energy portfolio exceeding 4GW across India. The company currently operates a diverse portfolio that includes a 150MW solar-plus-storage project in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, a 40MW solar installation in Madhya Pradesh and a 100MW solar project in Gujarat.

It also runs a 99MW wind plant in Maharashtra and a 99MW renewable energy project in Tamil Nadu.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info
