BNEF: Global solar additions could reach 655GWdc in 2024

By Simon Yuen
Ciel & Terre inaugurates 192.3MWp FPV projects in Taiwan

First Solar could add US$10 billion to US economy with CdTe thin-film manufacturing

BNEF: Global solar additions could reach 655GWdc in 2024

“A spirit of cooperation”: tackling challenges in the solar EPC sector

Alas Renewable Energy buys 201MWp Colombia PV plant

SunPower secures over US$300 million funding for PV and storage lease programmes

MPC Energy Solutions begins construction at 65MWp Guatemalan solar project

Shoals Technologies to expand US manufacturing capacity with US$80 million investment

US community solar to add 7.6GW of capacity between 2024 and 2028

BCSE: US installs record of 35.3GW of solar capacity in 2023

solar modules RWE
BNEF estimates that China will account for 54.7% of global solar PV capacity additions in 2024. Image: RWE.

The world could install up to 655GWdc of solar PV capacity this year, up from about 444GWdc in 2023, according to BloombergNEF’s (BNEF) 1Q 2024 Global PV Market Outlook.

The report offered multiple scenario about the installed global solar PV capacity, with the conservative and optimistic forecasts being 520GWdc and 655GWdc respectively. In the mid-scenario forecast for global PV installations, the world will install 574GWdc.

Installed capacity around the world

China will continue to dominate the installed capacity in 2024 (313.7GWdc), accounting for 54.7% of global solar PV capacity additions this year. China will be followed by the US (40.6GWdc), India (18.1GWdc), Brazil (17GWdc) and Germany (16.5GWdc).

Three European countries will ramp up their installed solar PV additions this year, including Spain (7.54GWdc), the Netherlands (5.52GWdc) and Italy (5.25GWdc). The remaining countries in the top ten list of installed solar PV additions are Japan (5.47GWdc) and South Africa (4.29GWdc).

The study also examined European countries‘ cumulative solar PV capacity by 2030. Germany will lead in the continent with 215GW, while Italy and Spain will be ranked second (79.6GW) and third (79.3GW). France (47.6GW), Poland (46.3GW) and the Netherlands (45.7GW) will also be the other countries with significant installed solar PV capacity by 2030.

The global solar PV industry had impressive growth in 2023, increasing the installed capacity from 252GWdc in 2022, representing a 76.2% year-on-year growth. China added 268GWdc or 216.9ac last year, 60.4% of the global installed capacity. The US added 35.2GWdc last year, followed by Brazil (16.9GWdc), Germany (14.1GWdc) and India (13.6GWdc).

Polysilicon prices fall 74%

The study also examined polysilicon price, as the average price of polysilicon fell by 74% over 2023 to as low as US$8.1 per kilogram in the last week of 2023.

In China, several suppliers shut down solar-grade polysilicon production or announced the exit from the sector, including China Silicon, which had an effective production capacity of around 3,000 tonnes. Other businesses that will halt, or have halted, production include Risen Energy (12,000 tonnes per year), CSG Holding (9,000 tonnes per year), REC Solar Norway (5,000 tonnes per year) and Huanghe Hydropower (3,000 tonnes per year),

BloombergNEF expected that around 2,437,500 metric tonnes of polysilicon will be produced in 2024 based on current production plans of active players, with the five biggest players in the industry responsible for 66% of the production.

Chinese producers will sell their polysilicon at US$6-7 per kilogram this year, while non-Chinese companies will sell at around US$22 per kilogram in early 2024. The report states that the premium for non-Chinese polysilicon is “due to easier entry to the US market which requires products to prove that their supply chain is not in Xinjiang“.

Chinese cell and module exports grow

Last year, China’s estimated cell and module exports increased to 255GW, up from 181GW in 2022. The volume exceeded global solar PV installations excluding mainland China and the US, which stood at about 141GW in the rest of the world.

BNEF said there was well over 100GW awaiting installation in the global supply chain, or enough for over six months of construction. The majority of the inventory will likely be located in Europe.

Lastly, BNEF predicted that the Red Sea disruption is unlikely to have a material impact on solar module supply in Europe. Although freight rates have tripled on some Asia-Europe routes since December 2023 after disruptions to the Red Sea route, the current module inventory in Europe and an oversupply in the shipping industry will have little impact on the EU solar industry.

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

21 March 2024
This special webinar will look at one of the most important changes impacting PV manufacturing today; how to establish and sustain new facilities around the world. For more than two decades, policy-makers have grappled with the challenges of nurturing domestic manufacturing sectors. Many countries have tried to create domestic sectors: Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Europe and the U.S. But success stories have been rare. Mistakes seem to be repeated. And all the while, Chinese dominance of the industry has only increased. However, in the past 2-3 years, new drivers have emerged that suggest the dream of a global PV manufacturing ecosystem could be a reality. Join us as we shed light on this.

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.

PV CellTech USA

8 October 2024
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.

PV ModuleTech Europe

26 November 2024
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
