Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Wannon Water, Enervest complete ‘one of Australia’s largest floating solar arrays’

By George Heynes
Power Plants, New Technology, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Wannon Water, Enervest complete ‘one of Australia’s largest floating solar arrays’

News

India adds over 14GW of solar in Q1 2026

News

The impact of PV module degradation on inverter clipping losses

Features, Guest Blog

NextEnergy Capital closes $974 million for latest solar and storage fund

News

BrightNight secures finance for 120MW Frontier solar PV project

News

Greenpeace warns AI data centre rollout threatens to derail Australia’s clean energy transition

News

PowerBridge expands energy portfolio with Enphase patent acquisition

News

Enbridge starts commercial operations at 400MW phase of Sequoia Solar project in Texas

News

Government policy, market factors encouraging co-location of renewables and BESS

News

Enlight signs 200MWac PPA with Google in Oklahoma

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Construction on the 500kW floating solar array (pictured) started in March 2026. Image: Wannon Water.

Melbourne-based developer Enervest has delivered what is claimed to be one of Australia’s largest floating solar installations, built to offset the energy costs of pumping drinking water in regional Victoria.

Built on behalf of Victorian water utility Wannon Water, the 500kW floating solar array at the Brierly Basin reservoir in Warrnambool has been completed, with developer Enervest delivering the AU$2 million (US$1.4 million) project after construction began in March 2026.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The system comprises 1,260 bifacial solar modules and will generate more than 600,000kWh of renewable energy each year. The modules capture sunlight from above and reflected light from the water surface, improving the array’s efficiency.

According to the companies, the pontoons on which the modules are mounted are made from high-density polyethene.

The installation is designed to offset the energy costs associated with pumping water from the basin to Wannon Water’s treatment plant, which serves customers across Warrnambool, Allansford and Koroit.

Pumping water uphill to the treatment facility is one of the utility’s most energy-intensive operations, making on-site generation at the basin a more attractive investment than at gravity-fed sites.

The 500kW floating array is Wannon Water’s largest system to date. The authority already operates a 250kW floating solar array at the Warrnambool Water Treatment Plant and two 100kW floating solar arrays at the Hamilton Water Treatment Plant.

Wannon Water managing director Steven Waterhouse said the project would reduce energy costs associated with water pumping.

“Projects like this help us use energy more efficiently and keep costs down, which means better value for our customers,” Waterhouse said.

The floating solar system supports Wannon Water’s goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2030 by reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than 600 tonnes each year.

Growing floating solar activity

The Warrnambool project sits within a broader pattern of activity in Australia for floating solar, spanning water utilities, agriculture and international technology partnerships.

Australia has seen increasing interest in floating solar technology as water utilities, mining operations and irrigation districts recognise the dual-use potential of water surfaces for renewable energy generation.

In 2025, the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) launched an AU$13 million research programme to test the technology’s viability at scale across the agricultural sector.

The ‘Novel Energy and Evaporative Storage Technologies for Irrigators’ (NEESTI) initiative, led by economic consultancy AgEcon Australia, with support from the Cotton Research and Development Corporation.

It aims to deliver technical, economic, policy, and legal frameworks to establish a sustainable Australian floating solar market for cotton growers and other irrigators, addressing both water security and emissions reduction.

The programme notes that nearly half of on-farm water storage volume is lost annually to evaporation, and that relocating just half of Australia’s current 16.6GW of ground-mounted solar modules to water storages could save 296 gigalitres of water per year.

On the technology side, Norwegian floating solar specialist Ocean Sun entered the Australian market in early 2025 through a partnership with Canopy Power Australia.

Under the agreement, the two companies will accelerate the deployment of floating solar solutions across Australia’s water bodies, with Ocean Sun deploying its circular membrane-based floater system of 70 metres in diameter, providing 700kWp of generation capacity per unit.

Ocean Sun said the membrane design allows solar modules to be in direct thermal contact with the water, improving heat dissipation and delivering an energy yield up to 10% higher than both ground-mounted and pontoon-based floating systems.

australia, Enervest, floating solar, floating solar technology, renewables, solar pv, victoria, Wannon Water

Read Next

According to the company, once completed, the projects will double ArcelorMittal’s renewable energy capacity in India to 2GW. Image: ArcelorMittal.

India adds over 14GW of solar in Q1 2026

May 28, 2026
India added around 14.2GW of solar energy capacity in the first quarter of 2026, a roughly 95% increase from the previous quarter, according to Indian research firm JMK Research.
Image: FRV Australia.

Greenpeace warns AI data centre rollout threatens to derail Australia’s clean energy transition

May 28, 2026
A new report from Greenpeace Australia has warned that the rapid expansion of AI data centres across Australia is set to slow the country's renewable energy transition rather than accelerate it.
The acquisition includes technologies linked to distributed energy systems, inverter technology, power management and grid-connected energy infrastructure. Image: Unsplash.

PowerBridge expands energy portfolio with Enphase patent acquisition

May 27, 2026
PowerBridge Networks has acquired more than 50 Enphase Energy patents tied to distributed energy, inverter and grid infrastructure technologies.
Solstice solar project is expected to begin construction in 2028, with commercial operations targeted for 2029. Image: Enlight Renewable Energy.

Enlight signs 200MWac PPA with Google in Oklahoma

May 27, 2026
Enlight Renewable Energy has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Google for a 200MWac solar offtake in Oklahoma.
alta luna desri

DESRI, TAGC break ground on 270MW solar-plus-storage projects in New Mexico

May 27, 2026
DESRI and Tierra Adentro Growth Capital (TAGC) have broken ground on two solar-plus-storage projects in New Mexico.
Image: ARENA.

Australia could help plug 350,000-tonne global polysilicon supply gap by 2040

May 27, 2026
Australia could establish a viable polysilicon industry to address the global supply gap, with a hub requiring an AU$2.5-3.5bn investment.
Newsletter

Most Read

Greenpeace warns AI data centre rollout threatens to derail Australia’s clean energy transition

News

India adds over 14GW of solar in Q1 2026

News

Module test failures continue to increase in Kiwa PVEL’s 2026 Module Reliability Scorecard

News

Enbridge starts commercial operations at 400MW phase of Sequoia Solar project in Texas

News

NextEnergy Capital closes $974 million for latest solar and storage fund

News

PowerBridge expands energy portfolio with Enphase patent acquisition

News

Upcoming Events

RE+ South Africa

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 2, 2026
Johannesburg, South Africa

SNEC PV POWER & ES EXPO 2026

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 3, 2026
National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

RE+ Storage

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 30, 2026
Sacramento, California

The smarter E South America – LATAM’s Largest Alliance of Events for the Energy Industry

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
August 25, 2026
São Paulo, Brazil