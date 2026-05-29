Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

BHP turns to Indigenous-led developer to explore renewables for iron ore operations in Western Australia

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Companies, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

BHP turns to Indigenous-led developer to explore renewables for iron ore operations in Western Australia

News

Wannon Water, Enervest complete ‘one of Australia’s largest floating solar arrays’

News

India adds over 14GW of solar in Q1 2026

News

The impact of PV module degradation on inverter clipping losses

Features, Guest Blog

NextEnergy Capital closes $974 million for latest solar and storage fund

News

BrightNight secures finance for 120MW Frontier solar PV project

News

Greenpeace warns AI data centre rollout threatens to derail Australia’s clean energy transition

News

PowerBridge expands energy portfolio with Enphase patent acquisition

News

Enbridge starts commercial operations at 400MW phase of Sequoia Solar project in Texas

News

Government policy, market factors encouraging co-location of renewables and BESS

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
YEC’s broader development portfolio includes the 1.5GW Baru-Marnda wind, solar and battery storage hybrid project. Image: Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation.

Mining giant BHP and Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation (YEC) will assess potential large-scale energy solutions for BHP’s iron ore operations in Western Australia’s Pilbara region.

The two parties have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The non-binding agreement will see BHP and the Indigenous-led energy developer work together to assess options across power generation, electricity transmission and enabling infrastructure, including scalable renewable energy solutions.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Areas of focus include exploring opportunities to deliver reliable, scalable electricity to BHP’s mining, rail and Port Hedland operations. The MoU, however, does not commit either party to specific projects or investment decisions.

BHP vice-president of WA Nickel and Operational Decarbonisation, Daniel Heal, said the partnership would combine local knowledge with technical capability to deliver practical outcomes.

“Partnerships like this are key to unlocking the next phase of decarbonisation in the Pilbara,” Heal said.

YEC CEO Craig Ricato said the agreement reflects YEC’s focus on developing energy solutions that are technically robust, commercially viable and capable of supporting long-term energy security in the Pilbara.

“As an Indigenous-led energy developer, our role is to bring together Country, capability and capital to support regional decarbonisation and electrification,” Ricato said.

“We will continue to work collaboratively with Traditional Owner groups across the Pilbara to help ensure these opportunities deliver shared, enduring economic and social benefits for Indigenous communities.”

BHP’s Pilbara iron ore operations currently run on an islanded network, with power supplied by its 190MW Yarnima gas-fired power station. At the same time, the company also uses approximately 1,500 megalitres of diesel annually across more than 1,000 pieces of equipment.

The mining company has set a medium-term target to reduce operational emissions by at least 30% from FY2020 levels by 2030, and net zero by 2050. Earlier renewable energy steps have been taken elsewhere in its Western Australian portfolio.

As previously reported by PV Tech, BHP commissioned a solar-plus-storage facility at its Nickel West operations in the Northern Goldfields in partnership with TransAlta, which, at the time, was its first on-site large-scale renewable energy project globally.

A separate solar-plus-storage project to power two of BHP’s Australian mines has also been progressed in recent years.

Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation’s growing development pipeline

YEC is a partnership between the Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation and Philippines-based renewable energy developer ACEN Corporation.

The group is advancing a 3GW renewable energy pipeline across 13,000 square kilometres of Yindjibarndi Ngurra, or Country. Its flagship development, Baru-Marnda, would feature 500MW of solar PV and up to 1GW of wind capacity, with an option to include a battery storage system.

A proposed high-voltage shared transmission project, the Chichester Range Transmission Corridor (CRTC), is intended to connect renewable energy developments on Yindjibarndi Ngurra to the North West Interconnected System (NWIS) via the Maitland Strategic Industrial Area in the Pilbara.

Both Project Baru-Marnda and the CRTC have been included on the Australian government’s National Renewable Energy Priority List, granting streamlined federal approvals.

Earlier this year, YEC opened a formal expression of interest process for commercial and industrial customers seeking renewable energy offtake from its project portfolio. This targets major energy users across mining, minerals processing, heavy industry and hydrogen production.

The BHP MoU follows that process and represents one of the highest-profile responses to it.

This agreement caps off a busy month for YEC. The group reached financial close on the Jinbi Solar Project and signed a 30-year power purchase agreement with Rio Tinto.

Stage 1 of the Jinbi project will feature a 75MWac solar facility, with an option to expand to 150MWac and the potential addition of battery storage, with full commercial operations expected in mid-2028.

australia, bhp, energy storage, first nations, indigenous, mining, mou, pv power plants, renewables, solar pv, storage, western australia, YEC, Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation

Read Next

Image: Wannon Water.

Wannon Water, Enervest complete ‘one of Australia’s largest floating solar arrays’

May 29, 2026
Melbourne-based developer Enervest has delivered what is claimed to be one of Australia's largest floating solar installations, built to offset the energy costs of pumping drinking water in regional Victoria.
According to the company, once completed, the projects will double ArcelorMittal’s renewable energy capacity in India to 2GW. Image: ArcelorMittal.

India adds over 14GW of solar in Q1 2026

May 28, 2026
India added around 14.2GW of solar energy capacity in the first quarter of 2026, a roughly 95% increase from the previous quarter, according to Indian research firm JMK Research.
A NextEnergy Capital project.

NextEnergy Capital closes $974 million for latest solar and storage fund

May 28, 2026
NextEnergy Capital has secured US$974 million towards its NextPower V solar and energy storage investment vehicle.
Image: FRV Australia.

Greenpeace warns AI data centre rollout threatens to derail Australia’s clean energy transition

May 28, 2026
A new report from Greenpeace Australia has warned that the rapid expansion of AI data centres across Australia is set to slow the country's renewable energy transition rather than accelerate it.
The acquisition includes technologies linked to distributed energy systems, inverter technology, power management and grid-connected energy infrastructure. Image: Unsplash.

PowerBridge expands energy portfolio with Enphase patent acquisition

May 27, 2026
PowerBridge Networks has acquired more than 50 Enphase Energy patents tied to distributed energy, inverter and grid infrastructure technologies.
Longroad Energy's Sun Pond solar-plus-storage project.

Government policy, market factors encouraging co-location of renewables and BESS

May 27, 2026
Government policy and market factors are the main conditions encouraging the co-location of renewable generation projects and BESS.
Newsletter

Most Read

Greenpeace warns AI data centre rollout threatens to derail Australia’s clean energy transition

News

India adds over 14GW of solar in Q1 2026

News

Module test failures continue to increase in Kiwa PVEL’s 2026 Module Reliability Scorecard

News

Enbridge starts commercial operations at 400MW phase of Sequoia Solar project in Texas

News

NextEnergy Capital closes $974 million for latest solar and storage fund

News

PowerBridge expands energy portfolio with Enphase patent acquisition

News

Upcoming Events

RE+ South Africa

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 2, 2026
Johannesburg, South Africa

SNEC PV POWER & ES EXPO 2026

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 3, 2026
National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

RE+ Storage

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 30, 2026
Sacramento, California

The smarter E South America – LATAM’s Largest Alliance of Events for the Energy Industry

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
August 25, 2026
São Paulo, Brazil