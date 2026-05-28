Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

India adds over 14GW of solar in Q1 2026

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

India adds over 14GW of solar in Q1 2026

News

The impact of PV module degradation on inverter clipping losses

Features, Guest Blog

NextEnergy Capital closes $974 million for latest solar and storage fund

News

BrightNight secures finance for 120MW Frontier solar PV project

News

Greenpeace warns AI data centre rollout threatens to derail Australia’s clean energy transition

News

PowerBridge expands energy portfolio with Enphase patent acquisition

News

Enbridge starts commercial operations at 400MW phase of Sequoia Solar project in Texas

News

Government policy, market factors encouraging co-location of renewables and BESS

News

Enlight signs 200MWac PPA with Google in Oklahoma

News

DESRI, TAGC break ground on 270MW solar-plus-storage projects in New Mexico

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Utility-scale solar was the ‘key driver’ of growth, more than doubling from 16.90GW to 34.85GW over the year. Image: ArcelorMittal.

India added around 14.2GW of solar energy capacity in the first quarter of 2026, a roughly 95% increase from the previous quarter, according to Indian research firm JMK Research.

Between January and the end of March, India added 12.12GW of utility-scale and 2.14GW of rooftop solar PV capacity, according to JMK’s quarterly data. This total (of 14.26GW) is slightly below other estimates of quarterly additions, which put the figure at 14.4GW.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

In the financial year (FY) to the end of March, JMK said India’s total solar additions rose 87.16% from 23.84GW in FY2025 to 44.62GW in FY2026. Utility-scale solar was the “key driver” of growth, more than doubling from 16.90GW to 34.85GW over the year.

Rooftop additions also grew, from 5.15GW to 8.71GW, largely driven by the government’s PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana scheme, which aims to expand residential and rooftop solar PV across India. Off-grid solar deployments declined slightly, from 1.79GW to 1.06GW.

National and state government tenders are a major driver of India’s renewable energy expansion. In Q1, JMK said there were nine tenders allocated with a combined capacity of 6.3GW across solar, wind, wind-solar hybrid and “RE+ storage”, a 37% increase over Q4 2025 and a 9% decline from Q1 2025.

Solar accounts for 55% of India’s renewable energy mix as of April 2026, followed by wind at 20% and large hydro at 19%. As of 31 March, there was 275GW of total renewable energy capacity in India, 150.26GW of which was solar PV. JMK estimated the current pipeline of solar, wind, hybrid, and storage at around 169GW, which it expects online in the next four to five years.

Modules, inverters, developers and manufacturing

The Adani Group—owned by billionaire Gautam Adani—is by far the largest developer across all Indian renewables, JMK said, with a portfolio of operational and pipeline projects of around 42.4GW. ReNew (21.2GW), JSW Energy (16.8GW), Avaada (16.5GW) and NTPC Limited (16.1GW) are the next four largest developers as of 31 March.

Waaree was the single largest module supplier to the Indian market with a 17.2% market share in Q1 2026, JMK said. The top 23 players shipped 20.3GW of solar modules.

The presence of Waaree at the top of the Indian solar module market is a reflection of the government’s massive push to develop domestic solar manufacturing capacity and reduce its structural reliance on Chinese imports. The combination of production incentives and restrictions on market access has led to a “robust” expansion of module manufacturing capacity, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

JMK said that during Q1, 13 solar manufacturers added a collective 14.4GW of module capacity and four players added 4.2GW of cell production capacity.

By contrast, Chinese companies are still the leading inverter suppliers to the Indian market. Of the 27.5GW of inverter shipments recorded in Q1 2026, Chinese producer Sungrow supplied over 10GW, JMK data said, with the rest of the capacity split between 18 other suppliers.

Despite the growth in deployments and manufacturing capacity, JMK said that India’s renewable energy sector attracted around US$2.1 billion of investment in Q1 2026, a decline of 58% from Q4 2025 and 65% from Q1 2025.

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

24 November 2026
Warsaw, Poland
More Info
finance, india, jmk research, pv power plants, solar manufacturing, solar pv

Read Next

A NextEnergy Capital project.

NextEnergy Capital closes $974 million for latest solar and storage fund

May 28, 2026
NextEnergy Capital has secured US$974 million towards its NextPower V solar and energy storage investment vehicle.
BrightNight's Box Canyon solar PV project in Arizona.

BrightNight secures finance for 120MW Frontier solar PV project

May 28, 2026
BrightNight has secured financing for its 120MW Frontier solar PV project, which is currently under development in the US state of Kentucky.
Image: FRV Australia.

Greenpeace warns AI data centre rollout threatens to derail Australia’s clean energy transition

May 28, 2026
A new report from Greenpeace Australia has warned that the rapid expansion of AI data centres across Australia is set to slow the country's renewable energy transition rather than accelerate it.
The acquisition includes technologies linked to distributed energy systems, inverter technology, power management and grid-connected energy infrastructure. Image: Unsplash.

PowerBridge expands energy portfolio with Enphase patent acquisition

May 27, 2026
PowerBridge Networks has acquired more than 50 Enphase Energy patents tied to distributed energy, inverter and grid infrastructure technologies.
Longroad Energy's Sun Pond solar-plus-storage project.

Government policy, market factors encouraging co-location of renewables and BESS

May 27, 2026
Government policy and market factors are the main conditions encouraging the co-location of renewable generation projects and BESS.
Solstice solar project is expected to begin construction in 2028, with commercial operations targeted for 2029. Image: Enlight Renewable Energy.

Enlight signs 200MWac PPA with Google in Oklahoma

May 27, 2026
Enlight Renewable Energy has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Google for a 200MWac solar offtake in Oklahoma.
Newsletter

Most Read

Module test failures continue to increase in Kiwa PVEL’s 2026 Module Reliability Scorecard

News

Greenpeace warns AI data centre rollout threatens to derail Australia’s clean energy transition

News

PowerBridge expands energy portfolio with Enphase patent acquisition

News

Enbridge starts commercial operations at 400MW phase of Sequoia Solar project in Texas

News

Australia could help plug 350,000-tonne global polysilicon supply gap by 2040

News

China’s new PV installations plunge 51% year-on-year in January–April

News

Upcoming Events

RE+ South Africa

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 2, 2026
Johannesburg, South Africa

SNEC PV POWER & ES EXPO 2026

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 3, 2026
National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

RE+ Storage

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 30, 2026
Sacramento, California

The smarter E South America – LATAM’s Largest Alliance of Events for the Energy Industry

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
August 25, 2026
São Paulo, Brazil