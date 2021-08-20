Borrego to develop Michigan solar projects for AES

The three Michigan projects will add to AES’ burgeoning US solar portfolio. Image: AES Indiana via Twitter.

US solar firm Borrego is to develop three utility-scale solar projects in Michigan on behalf of energy group AES.

Combined, the three projects have a generation capacity of 72 MWdc of installed capacity and are expected to generate approximately 104,500MWh of electricity per year.

The agreement represents Borrego’s first foray into the growing Michigan clean energy market and some of the company’s latest project wins in the utility-scale solar sector.

The three projects – located in Cement City, Pullman and Letts Creek – are ready for construction and are scheduled to come online by mid-2022.

Brian Barker, general manager of Borrego’s utility-scale engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) division said: “The Michigan projects represent the latest success in Borrego’s growth story. Our ongoing working relationship with AES is based on trust and transparency, and is an example of our focus on powering our customers’ growth.”

In addition to the Michigan projects, Borrego has recently won contracts to build large-scale solar and energy storage plants in Maine, Montana, South Dakota, New York and other states.