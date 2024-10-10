Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Boviet Solar to open 2GW North Carolina TOPCon module assembly plant in early 2025

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Modules, Cell Processing, Manufacturing
Americas

Latest

New ‘value-added EPC’ discipline emerging to serve PV revamping and repowering boom

News

Energy transition faces global headwinds despite solar and storage boom

News

TCL Zhonghuan appoints Wang Yanjun as new CEO

News

Why a ‘huge wave’ of PV revamping and repowering is on its way in Europe

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Boviet Solar to open 2GW North Carolina TOPCon module assembly plant in early 2025

News

New Zealand to fast-track large-scale solar PV projects via new Bill

News

Australia: Smart meters could hand solar PV a boost via new consultation

News

Ashtrom powers 400MW PV plant in Texas

News

BayWa r.e. completes construction at solar projects in Nevada and Italy

News

FERC’s landmark interconnection and transmission reforms: what are they, and will they survive?

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Boviet Solar booth at RE+ 2024 in Anaheim, California
Construction will be carried out in two phases, with the module assembly plant starting in Q3 2024 and the solar cell plant starting in Q4 2024. Image: Jonathan Touriño Jacobo / PV Tech

Vietnamese solar manufacturer Boviet Solar has started construction on its 2GW TOPCon module assembly plant in North Carolina, US, with the solar cell plant to follow suit.

Carried out in two phases, the first one will see the renovation of an existing 500,000 square-foot facility, in Pitt County, for the module assembly of the company’s monofacial Gamma Series and bifacial Vega Series modules for all segments – residential, commercial & industrial and utility-scale.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Mass production of the modules is targeted to begin by early first half of 2025. Construction of the module assembly plant started less than six months after the company unveiled North Carolina as the location in April 2024. Boviet Solar will invest US$294 million to build the 2GW module and solar cell plant.

The second phase, which involves the construction of a 55,000sqm facility dedicated to the production of 2GW of annual nameplate capacity for solar cells, is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024. Boviet Solar has not disclosed a timeframe for when it expects to begin commercial production of cells.

Including the construction of domestic solar cell capacity with modules will be of importance in the US in the coming months. This is due to the ongoing antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) investigation into imports of crystalline silicon solar cells, whether or not assembled into modules, from four Southeast Asian countries.

The US Department of Commerce recently released a preliminary determination to apply countervailing duties to solar cells imports from Southeast Asia – in Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Vietnam – to 17 companies across the four countries as well as a subsidy rates for “All others” in each country. Prior to this preliminary determination, US renewables firm Clean Energy Associates predicted in April 2024 that the ongoing AD/CVD investigation and the application of duties could cause a supply bottleneck of solar cells.

Sienna Cen, president of Boviet Solar USA, said: “The completed facilities will produce 2GW of solar modules and 2GW of solar cells annually, significantly contributing to the US solar supply chain and supporting the nation’s transition to clean energy. This project not only underscores North Carolina’s role as a leader in renewable energy but also creates significant economic opportunities for the local community.”

UPCOMING EVENT

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

24 October 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Recent changes in legislation around the world have spurred a new wave of factory building globally with new factories in the U.S., Europe and Southeast Asia. Increased ESG requirements in Europe mean that module buyers are applying new criteria to their module selection process and will be considering PV modules from new suppliers and manufacturers located outside of China. This creates new challenges for testing and inspection of PV Modules as they consider new module suppliers and update their due diligence processes.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
cell manufacturing, domestic manufacturing, module manufacturing, north carolina, plant construction, us, us manufacturing

Read Next

solar panels against a sunset

Energy transition faces global headwinds despite solar and storage boom

October 10, 2024
DNV's report shows that 2024 is a landmark year, but the energy transition still faces financial and political headwinds.
Ashtrom Renewable Energy began construction at the 400MWdc Tierra Bonita solar project in the second quarter of 2023. Image: Ashtrom Renewable Energy

Ashtrom powers 400MW PV plant in Texas

October 9, 2024
This is the first operational renewable project for the IPP in the US, and is part of a 1.8GW development portfolio in the country.
BayWa r.e.'s solar project in Nevada, which will be operated by Nevada Gold Mines.

BayWa r.e. completes construction at solar projects in Nevada and Italy

October 9, 2024
BayWa r.e. has completed the construction of a 200MW solar project in Nevada, US, alongside a 54.1MW project in Lazio, Italy.
Grid infrastructure in the US.
Premium

FERC’s landmark interconnection and transmission reforms: what are they, and will they survive?

October 9, 2024
FERC has introduced major transmission reforms to ease bottlenecks. Lawyers from Mintz explore details of the reforms.
Image: Goldi Solar

India adds 11.3GW module capacity, 2GW solar cell in H1 2024

October 9, 2024
As of H1 2024 India has reached an annual nameplate capacity of 77.2GW for modules and 7.6GW for solar cells, according to Mercom India.
Image: EnergyCo.

Australia, US emphasise support for clean energy supply chains for solar PV

October 8, 2024
On Friday (4 October), the US and Australia emphasised their support for developing clean solar PV supply chains, which could leverage both countries’ investments and complementary resources from their respective solar industries.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Ashtrom powers 400MW PV plant in Texas

News

Pilot Energy receives AU$11.5 million for 376MW solar PV project in Western Australia

News

New Zealand to fast-track large-scale solar PV projects via new Bill

News

Australia, US emphasise support for clean energy supply chains for solar PV

News

Solar PV to account for 80% of the world’s renewable capacity additions this decade

News

India adds 11.3GW module capacity, 2GW solar cell in H1 2024

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.