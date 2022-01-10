Solar Media
News

Brazil publishes new net metering laws for distributed generation

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Grids, Policy, Projects
Americas

Latest

Brazil publishes new net metering laws for distributed generation

News

New Adani green energy subsidiary to manufacture solar modules

News

Tongwei expects 2021 profit to more than double as manufacturer benefits from pricing trends

News

ARENA to provide US$30m for R&D into ‘ultra-low cost solar’, aims to drive down cost of green hydrogen

News

Invenergy bags US$3bn investment from Blackstone

News

PV Price Watch: Module prices stable as polysilicon prices continue downward trend

News

Shoals forms distributed solar, EV charging partnership with C&I developer

News

Luxcara secures financing for 171MWp subsidy-free PV project in Germany

News

The role of insurance and risk management in solar power project financing

Features, Guest Blog

PV industry grew to 191GW in 2021 as new production-led paradigm unfolds

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features
A distributed generation system in Brazil, which has had a favourable net metering policy for small-scale solar. Image: Canadian Solar.

Brazil has published its long-anticipated net metering laws that has introduced a new framework for distributed generation in the country and will see any solar PV systems below 5MW eligible for net metering tariffs until 2045.

Although a grid fee for prosumers will take effect from 2023, the distributed generation sector in Brazil is still expected to remain lucrative.

Law 14.300 comes into force in 2023 and has set the rules for distributed generation in the country for the next 23 years. The date of implementation means, however, that distributed generation systems installed in 2022 will not be subject to any additional fees.

Analysts have noted how the new laws have caused a surge of new small-scale solar projects in the country, with individuals and businesses keen to capitalise on the more favourable policy structure before January 2023.

The new law also ensures regulatory and legal certainty for owners of small scale solar PV systems, which is increasingly outstripping utility-scale solar in Brazil as a proportion of total generation.

Speaking back in September, James Ellis, head of Latin American research at BNEF, said the new law – which has remained largely the same since when Ellis spoke with PV Techwas a positive signal to Brazil solar market.

“The current text would leave Brazil’s generous net metering rules in place through 2045 for those who have solar systems already or who add them within 12 months of the law being enacted,” Ellis said.

PV Tech will be taking a closer look at the new net metering laws and Brazilian market in the next edition of PV Tech Power in February, with insights from analysts and companies working in the country’s solar sector.

brazil, brazil solar, distributed generation, law 14.300, net metering, new regulations

