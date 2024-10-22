Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Cambodian manufacturers cease cooperation with AD/CVD investigation

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Policy
Americas

Latest

IEA-PVPS – PV deployment grows amid ‘unsustainable’ manufacturing landscape

News

Cambodian manufacturers cease cooperation with AD/CVD investigation

News

Edify submits 250MW solar-plus-storage project to Australia’s EPBC queue

News

AAPowerLink: Singapore government grants conditional approval to import Australian solar

News

Jinko Solar and Sungrow plan to go public in Germany

News

Securing the solar grid — addressing the major threats to PV infrastructure

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

US DOE invests US$2 billion for grid resilience following Hurricane Helene

News

Dominican Republic greenlights 60MWp solar-plus-storage project

News

Plenitude breaks ground on 220MW solar PV plant in Spain

News

Can glassless PV modules help open up the rooftop C&I market?

Interviews, Features
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The DOC launched the latest AD/CVD investigation into solar cells in April. Image: Port Houston.

Two Cambodian solar manufacturers have ceased to cooperate with the US Department of Commerce’s (DOC) antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) tariff investigation.

Hounen Solar and Solar Long PV-Tech filed separate documents to the DOC via a US attorney stating that they do not have the resources to continue participating in the investigation.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The DOC launched the latest AD/CVD investigation in April following a petition from a group of US-based solar PV manufacturers. It alleges that companies shipping solar cells (whether or not assembled into modules) from Cambodia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand to the US are receiving export subsidies and shipping at below production cost (“dumping”) and damaging US businesses.

Hounen and Solar Long were selected as mandatory respondents to the investigation based on the large volume of exports to the US. Mandatory respondents are used as proxies for other companies in the selected country and usually receive a separate subsidy rate.

Tim Brightbill, the legal representative for the group which brought the AD/CVD petition to Commerce in April, said this development could be significant for the entire Cambodian solar manufacturing industry:

“This is a significant development, because with both Cambodian respondents withdrawing from the antidumping investigation, they are failing to cooperate with the Commerce Department’s investigation. This means that Commerce will penalise them, most likely with the petition AD margin of 125.37%. And because the investigations are so far along, this rate should also be applied to the entire Cambodian solar industry.”

In their letters to the DOC, both Hounen and Solar Long insisted that their withdrawal “shall in no way be considered an acknowledgement of the dumping and of other allegations made by the petitioners in this investigation.”

According to data from the ITC, solar shipments from Cambodia rose from around 0.8GW in 2021 to 6.72GW in 2023. However, data from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) says that Cambodia exported around 5.8GW of PV modules in 2023, 97% of which went to the US.

Earlier this month the DOC’s International Trade Committee (ITC) published its preliminary CVD findings, which refer to the allegations of illegal subsidies. The AD (antidumping) portion of the investigation is expected to return findings in the coming months.

The AD/CVD petition has created tangible uncertainty and price rises in the US solar industry, according to data from both Anza Renewables and Mercom Capital. Anza said that module prices saw a “notable rise” between April and August 2024, which it attributed to the tariff petition. Last week, Mercom Capital published its quarterly solar corporate financing report which found that “significant uncertainties” – including AD/CVD – had caused a US$7 billion drop in corporate financing in 2024.

The companies which brought the April petition, which include Hanwha Qcells, Meyer Burger, Mission Solar and cadmium telluride thin-film manufacturer First Solar, claim that imports of cells from the four Southeast Asian countries are damaging US businesses and risk turning the country into a “dumping ground for foreign solar products”.

In the preliminary CVD findings, Hanwha Qcells was found to be in receipt of subsidies for its operations in Malaysia and was assigned the highest rate of any respondent in the country.

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

22 October 2024
New York, USA
Returning for its 11th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

24 October 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Recent changes in legislation around the world have spurred a new wave of factory building globally with new factories in the U.S., Europe and Southeast Asia. Increased ESG requirements in Europe mean that module buyers are applying new criteria to their module selection process and will be considering PV modules from new suppliers and manufacturers located outside of China. This creates new challenges for testing and inspection of PV Modules as they consider new module suppliers and update their due diligence processes.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

5 November 2024
10am GMT
FREE WEBINAR - Dr. Finlay Colville, Head of Research at PV-Tech, will revisit his two pivotal talks from the recent PV CellTech USA 2024 in the San Francisco Bay Area, offering an in-depth analysis of the PV manufacturing landscape. As the solar industry enters the Terawatt era, Dr. Colville will explore the technological advancements in recent years and what is set to unfold to the end of the decade.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
AD/CVD, c-si manufacturing, cambodia, department of commerce, hounen solar, import duties, solar cell, solar pv, us

Read Next

image: unsplash

IEA-PVPS – PV deployment grows amid ‘unsustainable’ manufacturing landscape

October 22, 2024
2023 was a 'record year' for solar installations, dominated by China which is 'well above the sum of all other markets globally', the IEA said.
The 333MWp Darlington Point solar project in New South Wales. Image: Edify Energy.

Edify submits 250MW solar-plus-storage project to Australia’s EPBC queue

October 22, 2024
Australian renewable energy developer Edify Energy has submitted a 250MW solar-plus-storage project in Victoria to the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act queue.
Image: SunCable.

AAPowerLink: Singapore government grants conditional approval to import Australian solar

October 22, 2024
Renewable energy developer SunCable has today (22 October) received conditional approval from the Singaporean government’s Energy Market Authority (EMA) to import renewable energy generated from solar PV via the Australia-Asia PowerLink (AAPowerLink) interconnector.
Grid infrastructure in the US.

US DOE invests US$2 billion for grid resilience following Hurricane Helene

October 21, 2024
The investments will protect the grid from the increasing threat of extreme weather and expand grid capacity as demand grows, the DOE said.
image-8
Sponsored

Can glassless PV modules help open up the rooftop C&I market?

October 21, 2024
Sunman Energy's Thomas Bell discusses the potential for PV systems using glassless modules on non-load-bearing rooftops.
Image:Redeux

Kentucky utilities to delay new solar capacity until 2035 despite data centre demand growth

October 21, 2024
Two Kentucky electricity utilities will stall any solar PV capacity additions until 2035 unless solar "becomes more economically competitive".

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Kentucky utilities to delay new solar capacity until 2035 despite data centre demand growth

News

Jinko Solar and Sungrow plan to go public in Germany

News

SB Energy inaugurates 900MW Texas PV cluster with Google data centre PPA

News

Indonesia surpasses 700MW installed solar PV capacity, but progress is ‘inadequate’

News

Edify submits 250MW solar-plus-storage project to Australia’s EPBC queue

News

Trina Solar’s development arm signs 15-year PPA with EGO in Italy

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

Upcoming Webinars
November 5, 2024
10am GMT

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.