Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Canadian Premium Sand to build solar glass factory in city of Selkirk

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing
Americas

Latest

Canadian Premium Sand to build solar glass factory in city of Selkirk

News

Ence selling 373MW of Spanish solar projects to Naturgy

News

PV 2030: The race to the TOPCon

Featured Articles, Features

PV 2030: The solar decade

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

SUSI Partners buys 50% stake in Australian residential solar-storage provider

News

Biden signs executive order to make US federal government carbon neutral by 2050

News

US trade agency promotes four-year extension of Section 201 tariffs

News

Sembcorp signs partnership agreement to develop 1.5GW of renewables in Vietnam

News

Apex Clean Energy to pursue 1GW of solar potential in US

News

How ‘transformative’ Build Back Better plan could supercharge US solar sector

Editors' Blog, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: Pixabay

Canadian Premium Sand (CPS) has decided to build a solar glass manufacturing facility in the Canadian city of Selkirk in the province of Manitoba.

The company said Selkirk was chosen because it provided “logistical, operational efficiency and environmental advantages” over alternatives.

The facility will produce high specification patterned solar glass using a rolled manufacturing process, with the products predominantly to be used for the manufacturing of solar modules in North America.

“CPS believes its glass manufacturing facility will be the anchor industry for an expanding centre of excellence, enabling other complementary businesses to locate in Manitoba,” said the company.

Selkirk also met CPS’ key selection criteria, which included proximity to its high-grade silica sand quarry near Hollow Water First Nation roughly 160km north of Selkirk, access to “abundant and cost-efficient” supplies of natural gas, renewable hydrogen and industrial grade water, good access to end markets through rail and road and a “sizeable labour pool” that covers semi-skilled workers up to management positions.

“It is difficult to imagine a better location than the City of Selkirk and the Province of Manitoba for our solar glass manufacturing facility based on the criteria we set,” said Glenn Leroux, president and CEO of CPS.

CPS said the site also offered industrial zoned land parcels of sufficient size to accommodate the initial manufacturing facility with room to accommodate growth for future facilities.

Concerns over glass pricing sent tremors throughout the sector in November 2020 and while prices for that material have since stabilised, there has been a mounting focus on the cost of raw materials following the surging cost of polysilicon.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
canada, canadian premium sand, north america, solar glass

Read Next

Enel Green Power names new North America lead

December 2, 2021
Enel Green Power has named Paolo Romanacci as the new head of its North America division, overseeing all renewables activities in the US and Canada.

Xinyi Solar boasts doubling of H1 profits but warns over solar glass headwinds

August 9, 2021
Solar glass provider Xinyi Solar has reported a more-than-doubling of profits in H1 2021, but warned that weaker demand and lower prices for solar glass will dampen its results in the second half of the year.

Amazon takes renewables portfolio to 10GW with new solar spending spree

June 24, 2021
Amazon has announced 14 new renewable projects in the US, Canada, Finland, and Spain, strengthening its position as the largest corporate buyer of renewables globally

Canada seeks dispute settlement over ‘unwarranted’ US solar trade tariffs

June 21, 2021
Canada has requested a dispute settlement panel regarding US safeguard tariffs on solar products from Canada after failing to resolve the issue through consultations

Extreme heat may cause energy shortfalls in California this summer as solar output falls – NERC

May 17, 2021
California could be at risk of energy shortfalls this summer because of above-normal temperatures impacting solar output, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) has warned.

Amazon invests in nine renewables projects, including company’s first solar-storage facility

April 20, 2021
Amazon has announced plans for nine new utility-scale solar and wind projects in the US, Canada, Spain, Sweden and the UK, putting it on track to powering all its activities with renewables by 2025.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV 2030: The solar decade

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

SUSI Partners buys 50% stake in Australian residential solar-storage provider

News

US trade agency promotes four-year extension of Section 201 tariffs

News

Biden signs executive order to make US federal government carbon neutral by 2050

News

Sembcorp signs partnership agreement to develop 1.5GW of renewables in Vietnam

News

How ‘transformative’ Build Back Better plan could supercharge US solar sector

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

PV modules in 2022: Top suppliers | Performance levels | Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
December 21, 2021
Free Webinar

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021