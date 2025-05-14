Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Silfab Solar raises US$110 million through Section 45X tax credit sales

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Cell Processing, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Modules, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Inside the University of Queensland’s world-record ‘eco-friendly’ tin halide perovskite solar cell

Features, Interviews

Romania launches second CfD seeking 1.5GW of solar PV

News

Silfab Solar raises US$110 million through Section 45X tax credit sales

News

Halocell Energy, University of Queensland partner to advance record-breaking THP solar cells

News

Gstar Solar begins production at 1.5/1GW solar cell and module plant in the Philippines

News

Complex expertise, standardised processes and cybersecurity concerns: takeaways from Intersolar Europe 2025

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

‘This is not the time for disruption,’ says ACP on US legislation to terminate residential tax credits in 2025

News

LevelTen: European solar PPA prices rise just 1.3% in Q1 2025

News

Iberdrola Australia completes the ‘golden row’ of its largest solar PV power plant

News

Australia’s SunDrive partners with Chinese firms for ‘rapid-scale up’ of HJT solar cells

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A Silfab Solar facility.
Silfab Solar’s South Carolina plant will have a cell manufacturing capacity of 1GW and a module manufacturing capacity of 1.3GW. Image: Silfab Solar.

Canadian manufacturer Silfab Solar has raised US$110 million through the sale of Section 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Tax Credits (PTCs) as it looks to move ahead with a new cell and module factory in South Carolina.

The company said that the deal would provide “incremental investment funds” for the company, although it did not specify with whom the deal was struck. This is Silfab’s second PTC transfer deal in the last 12 months, following its sale of tax credits to energy software company Schneider Electric last May, as renewable project developers are increasingly keen to generate additional funds through sales of the tax credits introduced by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Tax credit transfers are an increasingly lucrative prospect for the US clean energy space. Last year, Bryen Alperin of investment banker Foss & Company told our colleagues at Energy-Storage.news that “the entire Fortune 500” is keen to participate in a business that could be worth billions of dollars.

“The 45X production incentive remains a formidable and necessary tool to bring manufacturing into the US,” said Silfab CEO and president Paolo Maccario.

Lengthy local opposition

While Silfab did not specify how these funds will be used, much of the company’s focus in recent months has been on its cell and module manufacturing facility in South Carolina. In the last few months, the company has invested an additional US$100 million into the project, and signed a 350MW module supply agreement with independent power producer (IPP) Pivot Energy.

With an annual nameplate cell capacity of 1GW and a nameplate module capacity of 1.3GW, the facility will significantly expand the company’s manufacturing capacity, which currently consists of a 1.1GW module manufacturing facility in Washington state.

However, Silfab initially planned to commission the facility by the end of 2024, with significant delays stemming from sustained local protests against the facility organised by two groups: the Citizens Alliance for Government Integrity (CAGI) and the Coalition to Protect Fort Mill (CPFM).

The protests concern the fact that the site of the Silfab facility is within a mile of local schools, and industrial activities could pose a health risk for those who use and attend the schools. Silfab, meanwhile, has argued that the factory will constitute “light industrial” activity, and not be a “hazardous material treatment and storage facility”, which would require different permits to operate.

Lawmakers have largely sided with Silfab on this matter. The South Carolina Department of Environmental Services first approved the factory in March 2024, and in February this year a judge ruled that construction at the facility should be allowed to continue. The ongoing protests are the latest in a growing trend of local opposition to solar infrastructure, both deployments and manufacturing facilities, which was covered in depth in the latest issue of PV Tech Power.

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

21 May 2025
London, UK
The Renewables Procurement & Revenues Summit serves as the European platform for connecting renewable energy suppliers to the future of energy demand. This includes bringing together a community of European off-takers, renewable generators, utilities, asset owners, and financiers. The challenges ahead are complex, but through collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision, we can navigate uncertainties and forge a sustainable energy future. Let us harness our collective knowledge to advance the renewable energy agenda.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info
americas, canada, cells, finance, local opposition, manufacturing, modules, moduletechusa, protests, section 45x, silfab solar, south carolina, us

Read Next

Image: Unsplash

‘This is not the time for disruption,’ says ACP on US legislation to terminate residential tax credits in 2025

May 13, 2025
The US House Ways and Means Committee has proposed to bring forward the end date for residential energy tax credits (Section 25D) to the end of 2025, among other changes that could affect the solar industry.
BNZ's Alamak Solar project in Spain.

LevelTen: European solar PPA prices rise just 1.3% in Q1 2025

May 13, 2025
The average value of a solar PPA signed in Europe in the first quarter of 2025 was just 1.3% higher than in the previous quarter, according to LevelTen.
Attendees at the 2024 Renewable Energy Revenues event.

‘Facilitating buyers and sellers’ at this year’s Renewable Procurement & Revenue Summit

May 12, 2025
This year’s Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit (RPR Europe) will bring together more than 300 renewable energy and finance leaders.
The plant has already shipped its first US-made TOPCon modules earlier this year. Image: Thomas Koerner via LinkedIn.

Technology selection for US cell manufacturers – more than meets the eye

May 12, 2025
CEA's Martin Meyers considers the pros and cons of the different PV cell technology options for manufacturers starting production in the US.
A SEG Solar cell.

SEG Solar commissions 2GW cell manufacturing plant in Indonesia

May 12, 2025
SEG Solar has commissioned the first phase of its newest cell manufacturing facility, in Indonesia, with a production capacity of 2GW.
A Scatec project in Egypt.

Scatec reports YoY revenue growth in Q1 2025

May 9, 2025
Scatec has announced revenues of NOK2.39 billion (US$230 million) and profits of NOK1 billion (US$96 million) in the first quarter of 2025.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Gstar Solar begins production at 1.5/1GW solar cell and module plant in the Philippines

News

Iberdrola Australia completes the ‘golden row’ of its largest solar PV power plant

News

‘This is not the time for disruption,’ says ACP on US legislation to terminate residential tax credits in 2025

News

Halocell Energy, University of Queensland partner to advance record-breaking THP solar cells

News

AfDB to finance 62MW solar PV plant in Togo, Zambia starts construction on 100MW project

News

TOPCon, HJT modules show up to 16% power loss in damp heat testing due to ‘hidden contaminants’

News

Upcoming Events

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
July 8, 2025
Asia
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.