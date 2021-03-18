Solar Media
News

Canadian Solar guiding more than 70% revenue growth for 2021

By Mark Osborne
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

News

New solar wafer player Gaojing secures Daqo polysilicon supply deal

News

AgroPV research project in Colorado developed with Solar FlexRack trackers

News

Homer Energy and UL launch modelling software for renewable hybrids

News

Charting solar’s central role in California’s transition to 100% clean electricity

Editors' Blog

Vietnam proposes heavily-cut solar FIT rates from next month

News

Unravelling the past, present and future of solar policy in Vietnam

Featured Articles, Features

Energy Impact Partners leads €10 million investment in German residential solar startup

News

Deeper skill sets, data analysis required by DSOs to allay renewables’ grid concerns

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Iowa’s ‘largest’ PV plant completed, R.Power bags Italian solar, Grenergy breaks ground on 200MW park

News
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Canadian Solar is guiding a significant increase in PV module and energy storage shipments, resulting in full year 2021 revenue of between US$5.6 billion to US$6.0 billion, over 70% higher than revenue reported for 2020.

The SMSL member reported full year 2020 revenue exactly in-line with guidance of US$3.5 billion, a 9% increase over the previous year, despite business disruption caused by COVID-19.

Canadian Solar guided 2021 revenue to be in the range of US$5.6 billion to US$6.0 billion, over 70% higher than revenue reported for 2020. Image: Canadian Solar

The massive increase in revenue expected in 2021 comes from continued strong demand for PV modules. Canadian Solar guided shipments to be in the range of 18GW to 20GW and project sales guidance of 1.8GW to 2.3GW, compared to 2020 total module shipments of 11.3GW and 1.4GW of projects sold globally in 2020.

The company said that its solar project pipeline stood at over 20GWp.

Making a major difference for driving revenue in 2021 is the company’s expected sales growth in Energy Storage Systems (ESS). The manufacturer noted that it had tripled its storage pipeline from less than 3GWh in the first quarter of 2020, to almost 9GWh at this point in 2021. Canadian Solar also pointed to almost 1GWh of ESS as already under construction.

canadian solar, energy storage, pv modules, pv power plants

