Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

PV manufacturing startup Carbon to build R&D and training facility in southern France

By JP Casey
Manufacturing, Fab & Facilities
Europe

Latest

PV manufacturing startup Carbon to build R&D and training facility in southern France

News

Energy storage is the real game changer in Greece

Features, Guest Blog

Meyer Burger: ‘history has proven us right’ on decision to leave Europe for US

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

World Bank provides US$1.5 billion loan to support India’s renewable energy transition

News

US DOE researches hybrid polymer to limit degradation of perovskite cells

News

Genex bags US$107 million financing for major solar assets in Australia

News

Is Japan’s solar 2030 PV target feasible?

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Improved economics of solar and wind boost value of renewable power to US market – Berkeley Lab

News

Trina Solar partners with IES-UPM on solar technology research

News

BlackRock’s portfolio company New Green Power to supply electricity to Google

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
carbon lab
The “CARBON Lab” facility, pictured in its current state above, will receive a €33 million (US$35.5 million) investment. Image: Carbon.

French PV manufacturing startup Carbon has announced plans for its next facility, a research and development (R&D) and training facility in Istres, that it aims to build near the south coast of France.

The facility, dubbed “CARBON Lab”, will receive a €33 million (US$35.5 million) investment into redeveloping and rehabilitating a number of currently unused industrial buildings over a 13.9-hectare area. The facility will be built near its proposed “gigafactory” in Fos-sur-Mer, which the company expects to commission in late 2026.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Carbon plans to hire 200 people at the new facility, and will invest 3% of its annual turnover into R&D, which translates to around €45 million (US$48.4 million), as it looks to invest in both cell and module production, and training and employment initiatives.

These were important topics of conversation at last month’s Intersolar Europe event, held in Munich, where attendees noted both the sorry state of European PV manufacturing capacity, and the fact that the continent will require considerable investment intro training and skills in order to equip the European workforce to produce industrial quantities of solar products.

“Supporting the establishment of the Carbon factory and its Carbon Lab R&D and training centre means permanently embedding a complete sector focused on solar energy within the metropolitan territory, thus contributing to its energy sovereignty,” said Martine Vassal, president of the Aix-Marseille-Provence Metropolis, the local authority responsible for urban planning and territorial development.

“The Metropolis once again demonstrates its ability to respond concretely and effectively to the needs of businesses, firmly anchoring innovation and job creation in the region. This will provide lasting benefits to the metropolitan population for many years to come.”

Carbon has already made headlines for its ambitious plans to expand the European PV manufacturing sector, aiming to bring online 5GW of cell and 3.5GW of module manufacturing capacity to the European solar sector. This work will benefit from new EU regulations on the sourcing of renewable energy products, which came into force over the weekend in the form of the Net Zero Industries Act (NZIA).

Last year, a company spokesperson told PV Tech Premium that: “We are really willing to help the European R&D ecosystem, to build up an industrial base for them and to really link R&D and industry,” as Carbon looks to help address the imbalance in the global solar manufacturing sector, which China responsible for as much as 85% of the world’s manufacturing capacity.

carbon, europe, facilities, france, net zero industry act, nzia, research and development, training

Read Next

Intersolar-2024_Presse_002
Premium

Meyer Burger: ‘history has proven us right’ on decision to leave Europe for US

July 2, 2024
PV Tech Premium interviewed Meyer Burger CEO Gunter Erfurt about the company's decision to leave Europe and set up shop in the US.
trina solar

Trina Solar partners with IES-UPM on solar technology research

July 1, 2024
Chinese module manufacturer Trina Solar has signed a collaboration agreement with IES-UPM to drive innovation in the solar industry.
european energy

Eurelectric: renewable power generates more than half of EU’s electricity in H1 2024

July 1, 2024
Eurelectric reports that, in the first half of the year, renewable energy accounted for more than half of Europe's power supply.
Image: Statkraft.

Statkraft scales down solar PV target amidst ‘challenging market conditions’

June 28, 2024
Norwegian energy company Statkraft has reduced its target to build solar, BESS and wind capacities from 2026 onwards.
Schletter FS Duo mounting system

Schletter supplies mounting systems to 80MWp solar project in Germany

June 28, 2024
Mounting system manufacturer Schletter has signed a deal with energy producer EnBW to supply mounting systems to a 80MWp project in Germany.
The European Commission. Credit: Glyn Lowe via Flickr.

NZIA to come into force on 29 June after publication in journal

June 28, 2024
The Net-Zero Industry Act will come into force starting from 29 June 2024 across all 27 member states of the EU.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Improved economics of solar and wind boost value of renewable power to US market – Berkeley Lab

News

Statkraft scales down solar PV target amidst ‘challenging market conditions’

News

243MWp solar-plus-storage project wins NSW tender; Octopus Australia secures approval for 80MW hybrid PV project

News

Genex bags US$107 million financing for major solar assets in Australia

News

China Three Gorges Renewables to build 8GW solar PV project in Inner Mongolia

News

Is Japan’s solar 2030 PV target feasible?

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Reliability and durability of heterojunction modules

Upcoming Webinars
July 10, 2024
9am (BST) / 10am (CEST)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia
© Solar Media Limited 2024