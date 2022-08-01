Subscribe
CenterPoint Energy seeks approval of 130MW Indiana solar plant

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Invenergy has entered into an agreement with CenterPoint Energy to develop the 130MW Pike County solar plant in Indiana. Image: Invenergy Renewables.

US utility CenterPoint Energy has sought approval from the Indiana Utility Regulation Commission (IURC) to acquire a 130MW solar PV project in Pike County, Indiana.

CenterPoint Energy’s Indiana-based subsidiary entered into an agreement with renewables developer Invenergy for the development of the solar park and its subsequent acquisition once completed.

Construction of the project will start upon obtaining a decision from the IURC, which is expected in early 2023, and the solar plant is set to be operational in 2025.

Moreover, the US utility has a pipeline of nearly 800MW of solar PV in Indiana and this project represents the third round of solar agreements in the utility’s plans to diversify its energy generation portfolio.

A project in Posey County with a capacity generation of 200MW has already received working approval, while the utility entered in a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a further 400MW in Warrick, Vermillion and Knox Counties.

“By seeking to add another universal solar project to our renewable energy portfolio, we continue to move forward with our long-term generation transition plan and remain committed to our economic and environmental goals for the region,” said Steve Greenley, senior vice president of generation development at CenterPoint Energy.

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
centerpoint energy, indiana, invenergy, IURC, pv power plants, solar pv, us, us solar

Read Next

Ampt files lawsuit against SolarEdge alleging patent infringement on power systems technology

August 1, 2022
Power optimiser provider Ampt has filed two lawsuits against SolarEdge in the US alleging patent infringement on power optimiser technology.

First Solar signs 2.4GW module supply agreement with existing partner Intersect Power

August 1, 2022
US thin film manufacturer First Solar has landed an agreement to supply 2.4GW of its thin film PV modules to US renewables developer Intersect Power, making the company become one of the largest users of First Solar products.

Clean Energy Associates acquired by British quality assurance firm Intertek

July 29, 2022
Supply traceability firm Clean Energy Associates (CEA) has been acquired by British testing, quality assurance and certification company Intertek as it looks to provide Total Quality Assurance (TQA) solutions for solar PV and energy storage products.

Enel Colombia begins construction of 487MW plant

July 28, 2022
Enel Green Power has started construction of a solar PV park of 486.7MWdc in the northern department of Atlántico in Colombia.

Iberdrola sees profits soar with international business offsetting Spain’s results

July 28, 2022
Iberdrola has recorded a profit of €2.07 billion in H1 2022 with strong performances in its international business offsetting adverse results in Spain.

Solar manufacturing support included in Manchin-backed climate bill

July 28, 2022
Manufacturing support for solar components and clean energy tax credits are included in a proposed US budget reconciliation bill from Senate Democrats that proponents have said features the biggest climate and renewables investment in the country’s history.

