CenterPoint Energy seeks approval of 130MW Indiana solar plant

Invenergy has entered into an agreement with CenterPoint Energy to develop the 130MW Pike County solar plant in Indiana. Image: Invenergy Renewables.

US utility CenterPoint Energy has sought approval from the Indiana Utility Regulation Commission (IURC) to acquire a 130MW solar PV project in Pike County, Indiana.

CenterPoint Energy’s Indiana-based subsidiary entered into an agreement with renewables developer Invenergy for the development of the solar park and its subsequent acquisition once completed.

Construction of the project will start upon obtaining a decision from the IURC, which is expected in early 2023, and the solar plant is set to be operational in 2025.

Moreover, the US utility has a pipeline of nearly 800MW of solar PV in Indiana and this project represents the third round of solar agreements in the utility’s plans to diversify its energy generation portfolio.

A project in Posey County with a capacity generation of 200MW has already received working approval, while the utility entered in a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a further 400MW in Warrick, Vermillion and Knox Counties.

“By seeking to add another universal solar project to our renewable energy portfolio, we continue to move forward with our long-term generation transition plan and remain committed to our economic and environmental goals for the region,” said Steve Greenley, senior vice president of generation development at CenterPoint Energy.