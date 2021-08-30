Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

US ROUND-UP: CenterPoint seeks PPA approval for 335MW of solar, RWE inks offtake deal in Texas

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage

Latest

US ROUND-UP: CenterPoint seeks PPA approval for 335MW of solar, RWE inks offtake deal in Texas

News

Hevel completes ‘first’ off-grid hybrid PV plant in Russian Arctic

News

Growatt releases new off-grid inverter

News

Q CELLS invests in a portfolio of solar-plus-storage projects by Amped Solutions

News

New South Wales receives 34GW of proposals for latest renewable energy zone

News

REZtoring solar investor confidence in Australia

Featured Articles, Features

Iraq contracts PowerChina to build 2GW of solar PV

News

First Solar sells predictive modelling tool to digital start-up Terabase

News

LevelTen raises US$35m to help scale up renewables transaction platform

News

India set to deploy more than 4.5GW of solar in second half of 2021

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A 100MWac solar plant from RWE in Texas. Image: RWE Renewables.

A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including developments from CenterPoint Energy, RWE Renewables and Dynamic Energy Solutions.

CenterPoint Energy seeks PPA approval for 335MW of Indiana solar projects

25 August 2021: US utility CenterPoint Energy is aiming to purchase 335MW of generating capacity from two solar projects currently under development in Indiana.

The company is requesting approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to procure 185MW of solar, under a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA), from project developer Oriden, and 150MW of solar, under a 20-year PPA, from developer Origis Energy. Both plants are expected to be operational by 2023.

Texas-based CenterPoint revealed last year it was seeking up to 1GW of solar and solar-plus-storage hybrids to meet electricity demand in southwestern Indiana, where it serves 145,000 customers.

The utility has since filed a request with the IURC seeking approval to acquire a 300MW solar project and enter into an additional 100MW PPA in Indiana.

RWE sets up corporate offtake agreements for Texas solar-plus-storage plant

25 August 2021: RWE Renewables has secured an offtake agreement with energy supplier Constellation for a large-scale solar-plus-storage project currently being developed in Texas.

Exelon subsidiary Constellation will purchase power and project-specific renewable energy certificates (RECs) equal to a 140MW section of the Big Star project, which will feature 200MW of solar paired with an 80MW / 120MWh battery energy storage system.

Separately, Constellation has equivalent long-term agreements in place to help power the Texas operations of four commercial customers, which will receive energy and RECs from the Big Star project.

Currently under development in Bastrop County, Big Star is expected to reach commercial operation in the second quarter of 2022.

The deal comes after RWE Renewables, the renewables subsidiary of German utility RWE, secured a deal earlier this year to supply 110MW of solar from a project planned for Tennessee.

Dynamic Energy breaks ground on commercial project in Maine

26 August 2021: US solar developer Dynamic Energy Solutions has reached financial close and started construction of a 6.6MWdc commercial PV project in Maine.

Featuring an off-take agreement with retailer Albertsons Companies, the plant is set to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of this year.

Engineering, procurement and construction services provider Dynamic Energy secured land for the installation in 2019 before introducing its finance partner, independent power producer Soltage, to the project.

“Our team is proud to continue its development work in Maine and support the state’s renewable portfolio standard goal of 100% renewable electricity by 2050,” said Dynamic Energy president John Conley.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
centerpoint energy, commercial and industrial, Dynamic Energy Solutions, energy storage, indiana, maine, power purchase agreement, ppa, renewable energy certificate, round-up, rwe, rwe renewables, solar-plus-storage, texas, us round-up, us utility

Read Next

Q CELLS invests in a portfolio of solar-plus-storage projects by Amped Solutions

August 27, 2021
Module manufacturer and energy solutions company Q CELLS North America has invested in a portfolio of solar-plus-storage projects developed by Amped Solutions via a grid equity investment

New South Wales receives 34GW of proposals for latest renewable energy zone

August 27, 2021
A plan to establish Australia’s largest renewable energy zone in the state of New South Wales has seen an overwhelming level of interest, with projects representing 34GW of capacity submitted.
PV Tech Premium

REZtoring solar investor confidence in Australia

August 27, 2021
As several large investors exit Australia, Alice Grundy takes a look at how transmission infrastructure and future policies are denting investor confidence while initiatives like the Renewable Energy Zones are creating new potential.

LevelTen raises US$35m to help scale up renewables transaction platform

August 26, 2021
LevelTen Energy, a US firm that has developed a platform for renewable energy asset transactions, has secured the backing of Google as part of a US$35 million Series C funding round.

Solar curtailment in California on the rise, EIA says

August 25, 2021
Renewable capacity additions in California mean the curtailment of solar generation in the state is increasing, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA)
PV Tech Premium

Solar software consolidation on the rise as firms bid to expand reach

August 20, 2021
Aurora Solar’s acquisition of Folsom Labs last week followed a recent spike in deals between solar software providers that have pooled resources to offer a more complete service, share best practices or enter new geographies. Jules Scully looks at how consolidation is reshaping service offerings.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Q CELLS invests in a portfolio of solar-plus-storage projects by Amped Solutions

News

NextEra calls on US authorities to reveal members of group behind new anti-dumping petition

News

Iraq contracts PowerChina to build 2GW of solar PV

News

Elgin Energy secures financing for 1.36GWp portfolio in Ireland and UK

News

CdTe breakthrough could lead to more efficient solar cells, UK researchers say

News

Growatt releases new off-grid inverter

News

Upcoming Events

The importance of product reliability and system value of a 600W+ module in achieving the lowest LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
September 2, 2021
7am (PT) | 4pm (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
November 16, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021