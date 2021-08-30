US ROUND-UP: CenterPoint seeks PPA approval for 335MW of solar, RWE inks offtake deal in Texas

A 100MWac solar plant from RWE in Texas. Image: RWE Renewables.

A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including developments from CenterPoint Energy, RWE Renewables and Dynamic Energy Solutions.

CenterPoint Energy seeks PPA approval for 335MW of Indiana solar projects

25 August 2021: US utility CenterPoint Energy is aiming to purchase 335MW of generating capacity from two solar projects currently under development in Indiana.

The company is requesting approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to procure 185MW of solar, under a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA), from project developer Oriden, and 150MW of solar, under a 20-year PPA, from developer Origis Energy. Both plants are expected to be operational by 2023.

Texas-based CenterPoint revealed last year it was seeking up to 1GW of solar and solar-plus-storage hybrids to meet electricity demand in southwestern Indiana, where it serves 145,000 customers.

The utility has since filed a request with the IURC seeking approval to acquire a 300MW solar project and enter into an additional 100MW PPA in Indiana.

RWE sets up corporate offtake agreements for Texas solar-plus-storage plant

25 August 2021: RWE Renewables has secured an offtake agreement with energy supplier Constellation for a large-scale solar-plus-storage project currently being developed in Texas.

Exelon subsidiary Constellation will purchase power and project-specific renewable energy certificates (RECs) equal to a 140MW section of the Big Star project, which will feature 200MW of solar paired with an 80MW / 120MWh battery energy storage system.

Separately, Constellation has equivalent long-term agreements in place to help power the Texas operations of four commercial customers, which will receive energy and RECs from the Big Star project.

Currently under development in Bastrop County, Big Star is expected to reach commercial operation in the second quarter of 2022.

The deal comes after RWE Renewables, the renewables subsidiary of German utility RWE, secured a deal earlier this year to supply 110MW of solar from a project planned for Tennessee.

Dynamic Energy breaks ground on commercial project in Maine

26 August 2021: US solar developer Dynamic Energy Solutions has reached financial close and started construction of a 6.6MWdc commercial PV project in Maine.

Featuring an off-take agreement with retailer Albertsons Companies, the plant is set to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of this year.

Engineering, procurement and construction services provider Dynamic Energy secured land for the installation in 2019 before introducing its finance partner, independent power producer Soltage, to the project.

“Our team is proud to continue its development work in Maine and support the state’s renewable portfolio standard goal of 100% renewable electricity by 2050,” said Dynamic Energy president John Conley.