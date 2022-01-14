Solar Media
News

Changzhou Better Film to invest US$125m in 20GW EVA production facility

By Sean Rai-Roche
Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing
Central & East Asia

Latest

Changzhou Better Film to invest US$125m in 20GW EVA production facility

News

Renewable PPA prices in Europe up 8% due to ongoing energy crisis

News

Reliance to invest US$80bn in 100GW project pipeline, PV manufacturing and green hydrogen ‘ecosystem’ in India

News

Invenergy launches community solar-focused JV, targeting 3GW of renewables capacity by 2030

News

Revealed: The top 10 PV module suppliers in 2021 – part one

Editors' Blog, Features

Lightsource bp closes on US$533m financing package to fund construction of two US solar PV projects totalling 480MW

News

Net metering expert slams California’s ‘regressive’ rooftop solar policy proposals

News

KGAL acquires 50% stake in renewables developer GP Joule Projects, eyes expansion in Germany

News

Global Infrastructure Partners invests US$500m in BrightNight to fund project development

News

Glennmont unit BNZ to develop 473MWp Spanish solar portfolio

News
Attendees at the signing ceremony discussed deepening cooperation between Changzhou Better Film and other areas of the PV sector. Image: Changzhou Better Film

Encapsulant provider Changzhou Better Film is to invest RMB800 million (US$125 million) into establishing 20GW of ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) production in the Chinese city of Chuzhou.

At a signing ceremony for the investment held on 10 January, attendees discussed “deepening the development and cooperation of the photovoltaic film industry” with other sectors of the energy industry.

The expansion is to bolster the solar industry’s supply of the encapsulant, a critical component for module manufacturing, amidst concerns of EVA supply becoming a bottleneck as solar wafer, cell and module manufacturing capacity expands.

The thermoplastic polymer encapsulant is currently a bottleneck in solar PV module production, according to anecdotal evidence on the ground, and the new facility will therefore go someway in helping to alleviate a reported shortage.

Module manufacturers LONGi, JinkoSolar and Suntech have production centres in Chuzhou and, “as a supporting enterprise of photovoltaic modules”, Changzhou Better Film intends to “give full play to its own advantages in technology”, according to a company media release.

changzhou better film, eva, eva encapsulant, investment

