Chile to hold renewables and energy storage auction later this year

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Chile to hold renewables and energy storage auction later this year

Build Back Better remains deadlocked as Manchin insists negotiations at a standstill

Utility Appalachian Power seeking 294MW of PV in short-term decarbonisation plan

Spain to support distributed PV deployment in upcoming renewables auction

Renewables integration, energy storage and investment uncertainty among top five problems faced by Asia’s power sector, says report

Q&A: GCL SI’s Philipp Matter discusses 2021’s polysilicon crisis, targeting European growth and future module tech

BSW calls for solar barriers to be ‘torn down’ if Germany’s 200GW by 2030 target is to be reached

‘Huge potential’ for solar manufacturing in India, says Tata Power Renewables president

GAF Energy launches ‘world’s first nailable solar shingle’, aims to use sister company to roll out across US

YEAR-END ROUND-UP: Jinko Solar moves closer to STAR Market IPO, Massachusetts unleashes 175MW of delayed PV projects

X-Eio’s 57MW Uribe solar project in Chile. Image: X-Elio.

Chile has published details of its latest power auction set to take place later this year that will contract 5,250GWh per annum for 15 years.

The country’s National Energy Commission (CNE) said it will carry out the tender to support the government’s decarbonisation efforts and the promotion of renewables and energy storage systems (ESS).

Domestic and international companies will be able to participate and bid for contracts to supply power from January 2027 to December 2041, CNE said.

According to the auction timetable, participants will have until 17 June to submit bids before winners are announced on 4 July.

Chile’s most recent power auction took place last September, was eight times oversubscribed and will see the country support 2GW of renewables and storage projects.

Successful bidders included independent power producers (IPP) Sonnedix and Opdenergy, solar manufacturer and project developer Canadian Solar and Portuguese utility EDP.

That tender closed with average prices of US$23.78/MWh, 27% lower than the country’s auction in 2017.

As of November 2021, Chile had just over 5.8GW of installed solar PV capacity, the vast majority of which is deployed in the northern regions of Atacama and Antofagasta, according to figures from the Chilean Association of Renewable Energy and Storage (ACERA).

Chile is targeting a share of 60% of renewables in power generation by 2035 and 70% by 2050.

acera, auction, auctions and tenders, chile, energy storage

