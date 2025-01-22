Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

China hits another record high with 277.17GW of new PV in 2024

By Carrie Xiao
Power Plants, Markets & Finance
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

JA Solar supplies 1GW n-type modules to giant Chinese desert PV site

News

Report: Texas counties can receive US$18.8 million in tax revenue from a 100MW solar project

News

China hits another record high with 277.17GW of new PV in 2024

News

Belectric takes on its largest European PV project with 189MW Netherlands build

News

US DOE loans US$1.2 billion for Puerto Rico PV/BESS as Biden administration ends

News

First Solar, Terrasmart claim ‘comprehensive’ US-made tracker and module partnership

News

Towards a more transparent supply chain for critical clean energy minerals

Features, Editors' Blog

TSE raises €100 million to develop 120MW of French solar capacity

News

Sembcorp launches solar-plus-storage site set to power Indonesia’s new capital city

News

Report: US and China ‘prepared’ for global supply chain disruption following Trump election

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar panels above a fishery site in China
China’s installed PV base grew by a record 277GW in 2024. Image: Astronergy

China’s total PV capacity reached 886.66GW at the end of 2024, an increase of 45.5% on the figure at the end of 2023 when cumulative installations stood at 609.49GW.

Figures released yesterday by the China’s National Energy Administration showed that PV installations in the country hit 277.17GW in 2024, setting another record high for the total capacity installed in a year.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

2024 installations across China’s energy sector. Note: In the “Year-on-Year Growth” column, the indicator marked with * is an absolute quantity; the indicator marked with ▲ is in percentage points. Source: China Energy Bureau

Comparing the December data with that of November shows that the capacity installed in December 2024 alone reached an astonishing 70.87GW, again setting a record. By comparison, the new capacity installed in December 2023 was 53GW.

This is mainly due to the fact that to achieve annual PV installation targets, major power generation groups in China often rush to install in the fourth quarter, especially in December.

In the past decade, the annual installed capacity of PV in China has shown a steady growth trend. In 2023, new PV installations exceeded 200GW, up 148% on the previous year’s new additions. However, the growth rate of new PV installations in 2024 slowed down to just under 28%, the lowest since 2019.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

6 February 2025
2:00pm GMT
FREE WEBINAR - Ahead of PV Tech’s flagship manufacturing event, PV CellTech, taking place in Frankfurt, Germany on 11-12 March 2025, this special webinar will evaluate the prospects for manufacturing wafers, cells and modules in Europe. What is stopping investments? Where are the green shoots likely to come from? How can the European PV sector successfully galvanise its established know-how in research and production equipment availability? The webinar will feature contributions from some of the most promising manufacturing developments in Europe today, in addition to expert analysis and perspectives from the U.S. and what is needed to be put in place to stimulate new factory investments and manufacturing profitability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
capacity additions, china, pv power plants, solar pv

Read Next

Image: Wesley Tingey via Unsplash

JA Solar supplies 1GW n-type modules to giant Chinese desert PV site

January 22, 2025
JA said the Ulan Buh Desert Northeast New Energy Base is ultimately planned to be a 12GW solar and wind power hub.
BELECTRIC_Eekerpolder_Projekt-Tramm-Goethen-scaled-1

Belectric takes on its largest European PV project with 189MW Netherlands build

January 22, 2025
Belectric is set to build what it says will be both the largest PV project in the Netherlands and that the company has built in Europe.
Sunnova in Puerto Rico.

US DOE loans US$1.2 billion for Puerto Rico PV/BESS as Biden administration ends

January 22, 2025
The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Loan Programs Office (LPO) announced two conditional commitments and one loan closing in Puerto Rico, totalling over US$1.2 billion.
Image: Terrasmart

First Solar, Terrasmart claim ‘comprehensive’ US-made tracker and module partnership

January 22, 2025
The firms say their tech can “confidently” meet domestic content bonus requirements under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)
NASA image of lithium mining taken from space. From NASA Johnson Flickr stream https://www.flickr.com/photos/nasa2explore/
Premium

Towards a more transparent supply chain for critical clean energy minerals

January 22, 2025
With demand for critical minerals in clean energy technologies set to quadruple by 2040, Tom Kenning reports on efforts to improve supply chain transparency and enhance sustainability.
Image-of-Sembcopr-indonesia-solar-plus-storage-site-Image-Sembcorp-LinkedIn

Sembcorp launches solar-plus-storage site set to power Indonesia’s new capital city

January 21, 2025
A new 50MW solar-plus-storage plant near Indonesia's new capital city, Nusantara, on the island of Borneo, has been opened by a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore-headquartered engineering firm Sembcorp.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

What Trump’s executive orders mean for US solar PV

News

Why experts raised eyebrows when REC Silicon abandoned US polysilicon production

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

PV downturn laid bare in Chinese preliminary 2024 financials

News

Report: US and China ‘prepared’ for global supply chain disruption following Trump election

News

Sembcorp launches solar-plus-storage site set to power Indonesia’s new capital city

News

Malaysia opens tender seeking 2GW of large-scale and floating solar PV

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.