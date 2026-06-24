China issues renewables consumption rules set to fuel new growth cycle for solar PV and energy storage

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The National Energy Administration also released an official Q&A document clarifying the policy’s key provisions.

The measures establish a dual-restraint framework, combining provincial-level consumption weight requirements with consumption share quotas for key enterprises. This overhauls the previous regulatory model that focused solely on power generators, extending assessment coverage to both power and non-power applications of renewable energy.

For power generation, the measures set binding consumption targets for solar PV and wind power. On the non-power front, a landmark innovation officially brings renewable-based hydrogen, ammonia, methanol production, new energy heating and cooling, and biofuels into the regular assessment scope, unlocking a broad range of new application scenarios.

In terms of assessment coverage, the new policy designates high-energy-consuming and fast-growing sectors—including electrolytic aluminium, steel, cement, polysilicon, new data centres, 5G base stations, and EV charging infrastructure—as core regulatory targets. Notably, emerging new energy segments such as polysilicon and lithium battery manufacturing are required to adopt a “green manufacturing powered by green electricity” model, compelling upstream players to scale up green power adoption and establish a closed-loop carbon reduction mechanism across the value chain.

As a key driver of China’s incremental power demand, the computing industry is expected to consume an additional 100 billion kWh annually during the 15th Five-Year Plan period. All new power demand in this sector must be matched with corresponding renewable energy consumption quotas, which will directly boost market demand for decentralised storage and residential as well as commercial and industrial (C&I) solar-plus-storage integrated systems.

Industry analysts highlight that Order No. 42 fundamentally reshapes demand dynamics for the new energy sector. Nationwide mandatory consumption obligations will underpin long-term growth in solar PV and wind installed capacity. With energy storage emerging as a core supporting infrastructure for renewable energy consumption, the sector is poised to sustain robust growth momentum. Additionally, non-power segments, including green hydrogen and renewables heating, have reached a policy inflexion point, accelerating large-scale deployment of diversified renewable utilisation models.

For provincial-level accountability, the measures overhaul the original weight-based assessment system with three key optimisations:

First, regionally differentiated tiered targets are introduced, with annual consumption increment quotas tailored to each province’s existing renewable penetration level to promote balanced national deployment.

Second, medium- and long-term policy guidance is strengthened through official consumption targets extending to 2030, enabling provincial governments to coordinate planning for wind and solar plants, energy storage facilities, and cross-regional transmission projects.

Third, rigid assessment constraints are reinforced. Provinces failing to meet annual targets may offset shortfalls via green certificate purchases within a specified period. Those remaining non-compliant beyond the deadline will face regulatory interviews and public censure, with unfulfilled quota deficits carried over to the following year’s assessment.

A full-fledged supervision and incentive mechanism accompanies the new rules. Key energy-consuming enterprises that miss consumption targets must cover quota gaps through green certificate transactions within three months; overdue non-compliance will be recorded in corporate credit archives. Conversely, regions and enterprises that fully meet targets and demonstrate outstanding green energy performance will be eligible for targeted policy support and preferential incentives.

The central government has also established a quarterly monitoring and annual comprehensive evaluation system. It strictly prohibits local governments from imposing arbitrary restrictions on cross-provincial new energy power trading, and empowers field agencies of the National Energy Administration to conduct full-process, territory-based regulatory oversight nationwide.

The National Energy Administration stated that the measures serve as a top-tier institutional framework for enforcing the Energy Law and advancing China’s dual-carbon goals. The mandatory assessment mechanism will expand market space for PV plants and supporting storage, easing long-standing wind and solar curtailment bottlenecks. Meanwhile, non-power renewable sectors—including green hydrogen and concentrated solar power—will secure stable, sustained demand.

This will continuously unlock market potential for new energy storage, long-duration storage systems, and C&I energy storage and charging equipment. Industry players with full-chain layouts in PV-storage integration and heterojunction module production—such as Aiswei and Risen Energy—stand to benefit substantially from the nationwide market expansion driven by mandatory green electricity consumption requirements.