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Avaada commissions first 3GW TOPCon solar cell production line in Nagpur, India

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Manufacturing, Cell Processing
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

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According to Avaada, the production line is capable of manufacturing N-type TOPCon solar cells with efficiencies of up to 25.5% under standard test conditions. Image: Avaada Electro.

Avaada Electro, the solar PV manufacturing arm of Avaada Group, has commissioned the first 3GW production line at its 6GW N-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell manufacturing facility in Maharashtra, India.

The facility in Butibori, Nagpur, which forms part of the company’s wider manufacturing expansion plans, is being commissioned in phases, with the remaining 3GW of annual manufacturing capacity currently under ramp-up.

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According to Avaada, the production line is capable of manufacturing N-type TOPCon solar cells with efficiencies of up to 25.5% under standard test conditions. The cells use 16-busbar and 18-busbar architectures to increase power density, reliability and energy yields.

Vineet Mittal, chairman, Avaada Electro Limited, said, “With the establishment of our 6GW solar cell factory at Butibori in Nagpur, Avaada is actively contributing towards India’s green industrial age and complete technology independence.”

“This facility is our definitive pledge to the nation – a localized manufacturing ecosystem engineered to minimise foreign import dependencies in an era of de-globalisation, accelerate our economic trajectory, and position India at the absolute vanguard of the global energy transition. This factory represents far more than industrial infrastructure; it is a sustainable, co-located complex built on the values of indigenous ingenuity and environmental stewardship.”

The company currently operates 8.5GW of annual N-type TOPCon glass-to-glass module manufacturing capacity across its Nagpur and Dadri facilities and plans to add a further 5.1GW, taking total module capacity to 13.6GW.

Avaada is also planning to add a further 6GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity at Greater Noida, which would increase its total solar cell manufacturing capacity to 12GW. As part of its backward integration strategy, the company is also planning 3GW of ingot and wafer manufacturing capacity at Nagpur.

The company said the integrated manufacturing ecosystem is intended to strengthen supply chain resilience, improve operational efficiency, reduce logistics costs and increase localisation across the solar PV value chain.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Avaada Group said it has a renewable energy portfolio of more than 17.7GWp, comprising over 7.2GWp of operational assets and around 10.5GWp under construction.

Last month, the company secured nearly US$950 million in debt financing across three utility-scale renewable energy projects in India.

The financing covered a firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project in Bikaner, Rajasthan, and two 300MW solar PV projects in Rajasthan and Gujarat. All three projects remained under construction and were scheduled for commissioning in fiscal years 2027 and 2028.

avaada electro, avaada group, india, maharashtra, solar cell manufacturing, solar pv, topcon

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