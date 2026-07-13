Turkey launches tender seeking 900MW solar PV, 1.5GW wind capacity

The government also noted that, upon the award of contracts, renewable energy projects will be able to sell power on the open market first, before taking on a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA). Solar project operators will be able to sell power for 60 months after the tender is signed and wind operators for 72 months, before the PPAs take effect.

All of the tenders have been offered within the Turkish YEKAs, which are regions across the country that have been identified as priority areas for new renewable energy installations in order to meet nationwide renewable energy deployment goals. As part of the new tender, the government has specified that new solar applications must be made in ten YEKAs, with the central region of Ankara to receive 370MW of new capacity, across two projects, the most of the ten YEKAs.

Mardin and Malatya will also each see two new projects built, with a combined capacity of 150MW and 95MW, respectively, while Kahramanmaraş in the south is the only YEKA earmarked for three new solar PV projects.

“We will continue to hold solar and wind tenders totalling at least 2,000MW every year,” said energy and natural resources minister Alparslan Bayraktar, who added that the tender would give a “new impetus” to the country’s renewable energy sector.

The scope of the tender is in line with the 800MW awarded in a tender finalised last February, as part of the government’s plan to have 77GW of operational solar PV capacity by 2035. The tender also includes a wind component, with the government looking to award 1.5GW of wind capacity across four YEKAs; the majority of capacity has been offered in the Balıkesir YEKA in the west, where 685MW of new wind capacity has been made available.

Bayraktar also expressed optimism about Turkish plans to increase the rate of new renewable capacity additions to meet its target of 120GW of solar PV and wind capacity in operation by 2035.

“We will reach our target of 120,000MW for solar and wind energy, where we have significant potential, in a shorter time than planned for 2035,” he said. “With the 2026 YEKA tenders, we are opening a new investment period in renewable energy.”

However, figures from think tank Ember suggest that the pace of renewable energy additions will need to increase to meet these targets. According to Ember, combined solar and wind additions reached 6.5GW a year in Turkey 2025, below the 8GW of annual deployments required to meet the 2035 targets.