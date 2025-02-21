Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

CHINA ROUND-UP: CEEC active in Cambodia and the Philippines, CECEP subsidiary starts construction at 650MWp project

By Carrie Xiao
Projects, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

First Solar sells US$850 million 45X manufacturing credits

News

Italy adds 6.8GW of PV in 2024 as utility-scale projects surge

News

CHINA ROUND-UP: CEEC active in Cambodia and the Philippines, CECEP subsidiary starts construction at 650MWp project

News

EDPR North America commissions 100MW Mississippi solar project

News

Risen Energy claims 30.99% ‘record’ HJT-perovskite cell efficiency

News

Quality inspections reveal US solar modules among those with the highest defect rates

Features, Editors' Blog

US community solar adds record 1.7GW in 2024, up 35% YoY

News

India advises co-location of energy storage with solar PV

News

SolarEdge 2024 financials show ongoing challenges in inverter market

News

China’s state energy actors embrace DeepSeek AI to accelerate digital transformation

Editors' Blog
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
CECEP’s subsidiary started construction on a 650MWp solar PV plant earlier this week. Image: China Construction Eighth Engineering Bureau.

A round-up of news from China with an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for a 250MW solar PV plant in Cambodia, the Philippines’ ‘first’ large-scale floating solar PV (FPV) project and CECEP’s subsidiary beginning construction on 650MWp plant.

CEEC signs EPC contract for 250MW project in Cambodia

Shanxi Institute, a subsidiary of the China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC), an EPC contractor, has won an EPC bid for a 250MW PV power project in Prey Veng, Cambodia, with a contract value of approximately RMB1.691 billion (US$233.1 million).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

As part of the Cambodia Power Development Master Plan (2022-2040), the project is located in the southeastern part of Cambodia, about 90 kilometers east of the capital Phnom Penh. Its total designed installed capacity is about 250MW, covering a construction area of approximately 253 hectares. The project will be developed on two plots, each with a 22kV switch station.

Map location of the Cambodia PV plant
Location of the solar PV plant. Image: China Energy Engineering Corporation.

The project is expected to begin construction in March of this year and is targeted to begin operations in March 2026. Upon completion, the project will significantly boost renewable energy development in Cambodia.

Once operational, the project will help the country reach its target of having more than 1GW of operational PV capacity by 2030, according to a report from the Cambodian Ministry of Mines and Energy published in 2022. At the time, the country had a little over 400MW of installed solar PV.

Philippines advances ‘first’ large-scale floating PV project

In the Philippines, CEEC’s Jiangsu Institute, in cooperation with China Energy Engineering Corporation International, has successfully signed the EPC contract for the country’s first large-scale FPV project—the NKS Caliraya Lake FPV Project.

The project is situated on Caliraya Lake in Lumban, Laguna Province. The area is known for its abundant sunlight and water resources, making it an ideal location for an FPV plant.

With an installed capacity of 130MW, the project is expected to generate approximately 200 million kWh of electricity per year after completion, effectively alleviating the power supply pressure in the Philippines. The project will utilise advanced FPV technology to make full use of water surface resources, reduce land occupation and improve power generation efficiency.

CECEP subsidiary begins construction at 650MWp PV plant

On 19 February, the China Energy Conservation and Environment Protection Solar Company (CECEP), an investment business owner, announced that its subsidiary Xinjiang Company officially started construction on a 650MWp solar project.

The project has a total investment of RMB1.545 billion and is expected to be built in 400 days. Contracted by the China Construction Eighth Engineering Bureau, the project is scheduled to connect to the grid in full capacity by the end of this year. It spans 5 kilometres east-west and 3.5 kilometres north-south, covering an area of 1,066.4857 hectares.

The project will also include the construction of a 220kV step-up substation and a 75MW/150MWh storage system. Upon completion, the project is expected to generate approximately 850 million kWh of grid-connected electricity annually.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
cambodia, cecep, ceec, china, china round-up, epc contractor, floating solar, fpv, philippines

Read Next

A perovskite tandem solar cell with an area of 1 cm²

Risen Energy claims 30.99% ‘record’ HJT-perovskite cell efficiency

February 20, 2025
Risen said the cell was certified by the Chinese National Photovoltaic Product Quality Supervision and Inspection Center.
pi berlin
Premium

Quality inspections reveal US solar modules among those with the highest defect rates

February 20, 2025
The PV industry has been playing a game of 'whack a mole' in tackling module defects over the past decade, according to Kiwa Pi Berlin.
Longyuan Power
Premium

China’s state energy actors embrace DeepSeek AI to accelerate digital transformation

February 20, 2025
Chinese state-owned energy enterprises have been quick to integrate the DeepSeek AI platform into their operations, reports Carrie Xiao.
Image: Gurin Energy (LinkedIn).

Gurīn Energy completes 75MW solar PV plant in the Philippines

February 19, 2025
Singapore-headquartered renewable energy developer Gurīn Energy has completed a 75MW solar PV power plant situated in the municipality of Palauig, the Philippines.
Image: Tongwei

Tongwei drops Runergy majority share acquisition

February 18, 2025
Chinese solar manufacturer Tongwei has ended its plan to acquire a controlling stake in fellow Chinese manufacturer Runergy.
Image: Mariana Proenca via Unsplash
Premium

Chinese companies considering raising module prices under new policy

February 14, 2025
Several distributors told PV Tech that they received messages from suppliers that some PV module manufacturers are considering increasing prices.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Risen Energy claims 30.99% ‘record’ HJT-perovskite cell efficiency

News

Renewables and co-located storage exist as ‘two business units sharing an address’

News

Quality inspections reveal US solar modules among those with the highest defect rates

Features, Editors' Blog

US community solar adds record 1.7GW in 2024, up 35% YoY

News

SolarEdge 2024 financials show ongoing challenges in inverter market

News

First Solar sells US$850 million 45X manufacturing credits

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2025

Solar Media Events
March 18, 2025
Sydney, Australia

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 25, 2025
Lisbon, Portugal

Energy Storage Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
March 26, 2025
Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel, Dallas, Texas
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.