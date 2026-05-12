China’s Ming Yang secures $14.1 billion, 2.8GW Ethiopia solar investment

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In the first phase of the project, Ming Yang will invest US$7.47 billion to develop 8.4GW of renewable energy capacity across Ethiopia’s South Omo, Afar and Somali regions. The portfolio will include 5.4GW of wind power capacity and 2.8GW of solar generation assets.

The solar and wind developments form part of Ethiopia’s broader efforts to expand domestic renewable energy generation capacity and strengthen its power infrastructure as electricity demand continues to rise.

Under the second phase of the investment, Ming Yang plans to invest a further US$7.3 billion in green ammonia production, electric transmission equipment manufacturing and wind turbine equipment production. The EIC said the investments are expected to support industrial development, create jobs, increase foreign exchange earnings and facilitate technology transfer.

The Commission added that other companies that signed agreements during the 4th “Invest in Ethiopia” forum are also in the process of securing investment licences.

According to the EIC, five companies that signed agreements during the previous edition of the forum have already commenced operations and are exporting products to international markets, reinforcing Ethiopia’s position as an emerging destination for industrial and energy investment.