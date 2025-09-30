Subscribe To Premium
China’s SoleFiori to build 6GW HJT module factory in Saudi Arabia

By Carrie Xiao
Synergy submits development application for 2GW solar-wind-BESS in Western Australia

ABO Energy considers move to IPP model and public share offering

Is the outlook still bullish for US renewables?

SunPower continues revival with Sunder acquisition

Waaree dismisses US tariff evasion allegations, ‘actively working’ with CBP

New York state issues US$5 billion renewables request for proposals

Voltage Energy Group unveils IBEX PLUS and new LYNX at RE+ 2025: dual innovations redefining PV EBOS solutions

Fortescue signs solar module supply agreement with China’s LONGi

Solar and wind lead Australia’s 1.5GW renewables approval boom in Q2 2025

SoleFiori will jointly build a 6GW high-efficiency HJT module production base in Saudi Arabia with the Saudi Ministry. Image: SoleFiori

Chinese solar firm SoleFiori (Hongjun New Energy) has signed an agreement with the Saudi Arabian government to build a 6GW heterojunction technology (HJT) module production facility in the country.

The deal was signed at the recent “Beijing-Saudi Arabia Advanced Manufacturing Conference” hosted by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce.

Under the agreement, SoleFiori will jointly build a 6GW high-efficiency HJT module production base in Saudi Arabia with the Saudi ministry. The base will adopt SoleFiori’s technology and production processes, focusing on the research, development, and production of high-efficiency HJT modules.

SoleFiori claimed that its HJT modules feature minimal power degradation in high temperature and high bifaciality, making them particularly suitable for PV application scenarios in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

According to information on its official website, SoleFiori was established in February 2023. Headquartered in Zhuhai city, Guangdong province, it is a “young” PV enterprise. It was established by investor Guangdong Fu Hong Ju Neng, in collaboration with Primavera Capital and Gree Group, to focus on the research, development and manufacturing of HJT solar cells and modules.

SoleFiori said it will development coloured HJT PV modules based on photonic crystal structural colour technology. The first batch comprises three colour series: blue-violet, red-yellow-green and blue-green.

Image: SoleFiori

The company claimed that the three-colour module series adopts innovative photonic crystal structural colour technology. By precisely controlling the periodic arrangement of nanospheres, the company achieves precise regulation of specific light waves.

Read Next

Image: Bright Energy Investments.

Synergy submits development application for 2GW solar-wind-BESS in Western Australia

September 30, 2025
SynergyRED, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synergy, has submitted a development application for a 2GW hybrid renewable energy project in Western Australia's Mid-West Region.
DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0092.JPG

ABO Energy considers move to IPP model and public share offering

September 29, 2025
German renewables developer ABO Energy is looking to begin owning and operating its energy projects in a transition from a “pure play” developer to an independent power producer (IPP) model.
Life in the suburbs, wealthy family, great new house in the country side, wooden material, green color

SunPower continues revival with Sunder acquisition

September 29, 2025
US solar installer SunPower has taken the next step in its rehabilitation with the acquisition of residential installer Sunder.
waaree in india

Waaree dismisses US tariff evasion allegations, ‘actively working’ with CBP

September 29, 2025
Indian solar manufacturer Waaree has said it does not expect to pay additional duties on its solar cell imports to the US, following the start of an antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) investigation by the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP).
Image: Fortescue

Fortescue signs solar module supply agreement with China’s LONGi

September 29, 2025
Fortescue has established a strategic partnership with Chinese solar manufacturing giant LONGi to supply solar PV modules as part of its ‘Real Zero’ emissions by 2030 strategy.
The 440MW Culcairn solar PV plant Image: Neoen Australia (via LinkedIn).

Solar and wind lead Australia’s 1.5GW renewables approval boom in Q2 2025

September 29, 2025
Australia's CER has disclosed that 1.5GW of new renewable energy capacity in the NEM received authorisation in the second quarter of 2025.

