China’s SoleFiori to build 6GW HJT module factory in Saudi Arabia

Chinese solar firm SoleFiori (Hongjun New Energy) has signed an agreement with the Saudi Arabian government to build a 6GW heterojunction technology (HJT) module production facility in the country.
The deal was signed at the recent “Beijing-Saudi Arabia Advanced Manufacturing Conference” hosted by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce.
Under the agreement, SoleFiori will jointly build a 6GW high-efficiency HJT module production base in Saudi Arabia with the Saudi ministry. The base will adopt SoleFiori’s technology and production processes, focusing on the research, development, and production of high-efficiency HJT modules.
SoleFiori claimed that its HJT modules feature minimal power degradation in high temperature and high bifaciality, making them particularly suitable for PV application scenarios in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
According to information on its official website, SoleFiori was established in February 2023. Headquartered in Zhuhai city, Guangdong province, it is a “young” PV enterprise. It was established by investor Guangdong Fu Hong Ju Neng, in collaboration with Primavera Capital and Gree Group, to focus on the research, development and manufacturing of HJT solar cells and modules.
SoleFiori said it will development coloured HJT PV modules based on photonic crystal structural colour technology. The first batch comprises three colour series: blue-violet, red-yellow-green and blue-green.
The company claimed that the three-colour module series adopts innovative photonic crystal structural colour technology. By precisely controlling the periodic arrangement of nanospheres, the company achieves precise regulation of specific light waves.