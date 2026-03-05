China’s VAT change confirms scale alone no longer defines competitiveness in PV manufacturing

The rebate removal is expected to influence module pricing, although the effect will vary across markets and segments and will not follow a linear pattern. The policy change introduces a fixed cost uplift that will be reflected in pricing over time, shaped by market structure and supply chain positioning. In Europe, where logistics costs, tariffs and local content considerations already play a significant role, the impact is likely to be more muted. In more price-sensitive emerging markets, adjustments are expected to emerge more quickly.

Pricing behaviour continues to be driven by inventory levels, competitive dynamics and operational discipline. Broad assumptions about uniform price increases fail to reflect a market that remains oversupplied and highly competitive.

Silver becomes a key variable in PV cost management

The 9% policy shift represents a structural change in the industry’s cost framework. In the near term, silver pricing has an even more pronounced influence on PV manufacturing economics. After years in which polysilicon dominated cost volatility, silver has become a key variable for cell and module production. Price fluctuations driven by financial markets, industrial demand and broader geopolitical conditions introduce significant uncertainty into module cost structures.

At LONGi, silver volatility is managed through proactive communication and structured pricing coordination with partners. The objective is to moderate short-term price movements over time through closer alignment with partners on planning and delivery. This improves cost predictability across the supply chain and reduces uncertainty for downstream partners.

Companies that struggle to manage input cost volatility face increased pressure on materials sourcing and contract execution, with potential consequences for product quality and supply reliability.

Technology depth becomes decisive in a consolidating market

The policy shift is likely to accelerate industry consolidation. Companies with operational discipline and clear technology roadmaps are better positioned to navigate this environment in a sector facing growing margin pressure.

Industry consolidation also influences how projects are evaluated and awarded. Procurement criteria increasingly focus on lifetime project performance, which raises the relevance of technology depth. Higher-efficiency module architectures can improve energy yield and reduce balance-of-system costs, supporting lower levelised cost of energy in a margin-constrained environment. In this setting, back-contact technology has attracted attention for combining high efficiency with stable performance under heat, shading and partial-load conditions. These characteristics directly affect long-term yield and operational reliability.

The stronger focus on execution and long-term value is reshaping how performance is assessed. Policy normalisation and ongoing cost volatility have increased scrutiny around real operating results. Efficiency gains measured under laboratory conditions carry less weight than they once did. In this context, manufacturers invest in back-contact technology to deliver more stable performance in demanding rooftop projects and under stricter financing requirements. As consolidation continues, companies must demonstrate consistent real-world results to secure long-term stability.

In response to these developments, LONGi is integrating back-contact modules with predictive, safety-oriented energy storage solutions starting this year. The storage systems combine cell-level monitoring with coordinated control, while the LONGi modules deliver strong energy yield under demanding rooftop conditions. Together, they support stable system performance over time as financing requirements increase and operating conditions grow more complex.

Collaborative distribution emerges as the next phase of PV market organisation

The ongoing market transition is changing how companies structure their commercial relationships across the solar value chain. Distribution models built on broad supplier portfolios and short-term transactions are giving way to more selective, longer-term cooperation between manufacturers and channel partners. Consolidation and tighter margins increase the need for closer coordination and clearer expectations on both sides.

In this environment, LONGi is working with a smaller number of distributors and deepening those relationships. The focus lies on partners who operate with comparable standards and a long-term perspective. Closer cooperation creates more stable commercial frameworks and improves the ability to respond to policy adjustments and shifting market cycles.

Solar enters a phase of industrial maturity

The adjustment of China’s export rebate should be understood as part of a broader recalibration of the global solar industry. The sector has reached a level of scale where growth is no longer driven primarily by fiscal support or capacity expansion, but by the ability to operate efficiently under more normalised economic conditions. This marks a transition toward a phase in which industrial maturity becomes a defining competitive factor.

For Europe, this shift is especially relevant. European markets operate within complex regulatory conditions, face grid limitations and encounter closer financing scrutiny, especially in the C&I segment, where projects have become more demanding. As a result, Europe is likely to remain a reference market for how solar technologies and business models perform under real operating conditions.

Globally, manufacturers should expect a clearer separation between scale and sustainable competitiveness. Volume still matters, but it does not guarantee long-term relevance. Market access depends increasingly on how well companies handle cost volatility and deliver consistent performance over time. This dynamic favours manufacturers with the financial strength and operational stability to continue investing through market cycles.

For manufacturers, the implication is straightforward but demanding. Competing in the next phase of solar expansion requires a long-term commitment to technology development and supply-chain integrity. Investment decisions made today will determine long-term relevance as capital allocation becomes more selective. Investors now look closely at risk exposure and long-term performance.

Policy adjustments carry less weight than execution. Markets will continue to expand, but growth will favour companies that deliver consistently and adapt as industry structures evolve. The sector is not slowing down; it is entering a more mature phase. That maturity creates opportunity for companies prepared to commit for the long term.

Charles Jiang is global president of distributed business at LONGi Solar.