Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Zelestra secures US$176 million financing for 242MWdc PV project in Peru

By Shreeyashi Ojha
March 9, 2026
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Zelestra secures US$176 million financing for 242MWdc PV project in Peru

News

Polysilicon prices plunge, with maximum decline exceeding 12%

News

Midsummer secures US$25.5 million thin-film CIGS equipment follow-up order

News

Lyra Energy secures financing for 255MW PV project in South Africa

News

Solar and storage boost to tackle energy affordability in New Jersey

News

Qcells resumes normal US solar module production after UFLPA detainments

News

Australia and Canada establish five-pillar clean energy partnership framework

News

Fortescue begins construction on Western Australia’s ‘largest’ solar PV power plant

News

TotalEnergies ramps up 61MW unit at Iraq’s 1GW Basra solar project

News

Silfab Solar slams ‘misinformation’ over chemical ‘leak’ at South Carolina solar module factory

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Babilonia project will deploy close to 400,000 bifacial PV modules and is scheduled to reach commercial operation in the first half of 2027. Image: Zelestra.
The Babilonia project will deploy close to 400,000 bifacial PV modules and is scheduled to reach commercial operation in the first half of 2027. Image: Zelestra.

Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Zelestra has secured a US$176 million green financing package for its 242MWdc Babilonia solar project in Peru. 

The financing has been arranged with Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking and BBVA Peru. Situated in the Arequipa region in southern Peru, the Babilonia project is part of the broader La Joya solar complex, which is eventually expected to reach nearly 700MW of installed capacity.  

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The complex also includes the 300MW San Martín solar plant – currently the largest operating PV facility in the country – which entered operation last year, as well as the 125MW San Joaquin project, now in an advanced stage of development. 

The Babilonia project will deploy close to 400,000 bifacial PV modules and is scheduled to reach commercial operation in the first half of 2027. 

Construction began last month and is being delivered by Zelestra’s in-house engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) team. The project is backed by a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) signed with Peruvian utility Celepsa in April 2025 and is expected to generate more than 500 jobs during the construction phase. 

“The green financing package for Babilonia is a significant transaction for Zelestra. Our internal EPC division recently kicked off the construction programme, and we look forward to delivering the energy on time for our customer Celepsa,” Xavier Puig, CFO of Zelestra, said. 

Bilbao-based Zelestra is a major renewable player in Peru, with 600MW of solar projects operational or under construction and a growth pipeline exceeding 1.5GW. As of December 2025, its Latin American platform comprised 1.4GW of contracted solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity – 1GW live or in development – alongside a 2.1GW+ pipeline across Chile, Peru and Colombia. 

In December 2025, Zelestra signed an agreement to sell its 3.5GW Latin American renewables portfolio to Colombian gas firm Promigas. The platform included 1.4 GW of contracted solar PV and BESS capacity, with 1GW operational or under construction, including the 220 MW/1 GWh Aurora solar-plus-storage project in northern Chile

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

24 November 2026
Warsaw, Poland
More Info
finance, latin america, peru, pv modules, pv power plants, solar pv, zelestra

Read Next

Commercial operation of the first phase is scheduled for the first half of 2027. Image: Lyra Energy via LinkedIn.

Lyra Energy secures financing for 255MW PV project in South Africa

March 9, 2026
Renewable energy platform Lyra Energy has reached financial close on its 255MW solar PV project in Thakadu, South Africa.
New-Jersey-governor

Solar and storage boost to tackle energy affordability in New Jersey

March 9, 2026
Clean energy advocates have applauded new measures to expand solar and storage capacity in New Jersey and tackle rising energy bills, including a 3GW boost to the state’s community energy programme.
Workers at Q CELLS’ 1.7GW module assembly plant in Georgia. Image: Q CELLS.

Qcells resumes normal US solar module production after UFLPA detainments

March 9, 2026
Hanwha Qcells has resumed normal production at its solar module assembly plants in the US state of Georgia after some of its products were detained by US customs.
Image: DCCEEW.

Australia and Canada establish five-pillar clean energy partnership framework

March 9, 2026
Australia & Canada have signed their first bilateral Clean Energy Partnership, establishing a framework for cooperation across five key areas.
Image: Fortescue.

Fortescue begins construction on Western Australia’s ‘largest’ solar PV power plant

March 9, 2026
Mining giant Fortescue has begun construction of its 440MW Solomon Airport solar PV power plant in Western Australia's Pilbara region.
Pilot commissioning has begun for the first 61MW unit, which will be gradually ramped up to its full 250MW capacity. Image: Iraqi Ministry of Electricity.

TotalEnergies ramps up 61MW unit at Iraq’s 1GW Basra solar project

March 6, 2026
French energy major TotalEnergies has initiated pilot operations of the first generating unit at its 1GW solar farm in Iraq’s Basra region.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

TotalEnergies ramps up 61MW unit at Iraq’s 1GW Basra solar project

News

Why the Middle East crisis could prompt a doubling down on solar

Features, Editors' Blog, News

Ciel & Terre receives certification for Fusio floating solar system

News

Lyra Energy secures financing for 255MW PV project in South Africa

News

Silfab Solar slams ‘misinformation’ over chemical ‘leak’ at South Carolina solar module factory

News

Origis Energy secures US$545 million for 413MW Texas PV portfolio

News

Upcoming Events

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain